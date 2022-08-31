Fowler Gilbert "Buddy" Charles Fowler April 17, 1955 — October 30, 2021 Buddy passed away unexpectedly with his beloved wife Donna by his side. Due to pre-existing health conditions, Buddy was hit hard by a case of Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated. He is preceded in death by his late parents Leslie Leroy "Bud" and Estella Brown Fowler. He is survived by his wife of 20 years Donna Fowler, his stepsons Daniel and Michael Curran and Mike Asher, Jason Fowler and Teena Fowler Gonsior, and his brothers Terry and Steve Fowler. Buddy was born and raised in Blackfoot and loved calling it home for 60 years before retiring to Surprise, Arizona in 2015. He enjoyed a first career working for 20 years as a pipe fitter at the Idaho National Laboratory before following his passion to become a law enforcement officer for the Blackfoot Police Department. From 1990-2013, Buddy served his community with pride and compassion and retired as a patrol sergeant. He loved learning and improving himself as an officer and helper to his community. He would take on as much responsibility as he could get and was endlessly supportive of his junior officers, many of whom were like sons to him. A lifelong sports fan, Buddy spent the last few years serving as a volunteer for MLB spring training in Arizona. He happily spent his retirement golfing, woodworking in his garage, gardening, taking daily walks with Max the family dog, lounging in the pool, watching Westerns, and baking his "Buddy Crocker" treats. Buddy loved and was loved easily. We will remember him most for his kindness and selflessness. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Buddy's end of life care fund at https://gofund.me/e2508982.