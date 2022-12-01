Freeman Jaeme Sue Freeman On November 26, 2022, a sweet soul who was loved by many has found rest and peace. Jaeme Sue Bates Freeman was born October 7, 1969, in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Lois and the late Joe Bates. She lived in Blackfoot most of her life where she attended Stalker Elementary School and graduated from Blackfoot High School. She attended BYU for a year before answering a call to serve in the Morristown New Jersey mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints On April 9, 2005, she married Thomas William Freeman in the Idaho Falls Temple. They made their home at the "Cottage" in Blackfoot. Jaeme was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she was called to numerous positions. Although she expertly performed the duties of each calling, her favorite calling was working with young women. Teenage girls bonded to her because of her examples of kindness, service, and unconditional faith. She was able to have those "tough" talks with them and help them see their own strong qualities. Her early employment included working as a cashier int he Idaho Museum of Natural History gift shop. At Dillard's she spent years in the House Wares Department where the store flourished thanks to her expertise and knowledge of china and cookware. She worked as a legal secretary for Sorenson, Blazer & Olsen Law Firm. She was currently employed as a Deputy Clerk for District Judge Darrin Simpson where her duties included clerking for the Bingham County Drug Court. The Christmas Tree Fantasy Tea and October's Brew Ha Ha grew into annual community events thanks to her organization and hard work. Family and friend gatherings at the "Cottage" were anticipated events. She felt the pull of the Victorian Age. She loved tea parties, her fairy garden, the color pink, hats and her fur babies. For her 50th birthday she was able to go on her dream trip to England with her nieces, Megan, Courtney, and Hayley. She is survived by her husband, Thomas William Freeman; Mother, Lois Bates; Mother-in-Law, Pat Dahlin. Siblings Laurie (Mark) Beebe and Bruce (Becky) Bates. Nieces, Courtney (Greg) Beebe-Embry and Megan (Jim) Parke. Nephews, Tyler (Jessica) Beebe and JC (Hayley) Bates, and 12 great nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2022 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 Shilling, Blackfoot, Idaho. Funeral Services will be Saturday, December 3, at 1:00 p.m., South Stake Center, 900 Riverton Road, Blackfoot, Idaho.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.