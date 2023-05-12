Fullmer Julie Kaye Fullmer Julie Kaye Fullmer, 72, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Monte Vista Hills Care Center in Pocatello, Idaho.
Julie was born October 20, 1950 in Pocatello, Idaho, the daughter of Willard and Jean Radford Fullmer.
Julie was raised in Pocatello, where she attended schools. She graduated from Pocatello High School, then continued her education at Idaho State University for one year. She returned to ISU in 1980 and attended the Votech, where she earned her certificate in data entry. Later in life, she attended school part-time working on a Bachelor of University Studies.
In her younger years, she worked as a cook. In 1981, she moved to Boise for a couple of years and worked for Idaho Bank and Trust as a computer operator. She then moved to Blackfoot.
Julie enjoyed working at the genealogy library and volunteering as a teachers aid.
Julie is survived by her brothers, Charles Wayne Fullmer and Willard Gene Fullmer, and her sister, Jeri Lynn (Ned) Traughber; sister-in-law Barbara Fullmer and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Jean Fullmer.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Caldwell Park Ward LDS Church, 135 S. 7th St. Pocatello, Idaho. The family will meet with friends Friday evening from 6-8:00 p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 South Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot and again for one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery, Rigby.
