Dean Gibson W Gibson Dean W. Gibson, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in his home on Monday, October 31, 2022. Dean was born to Charles and Fae Gibson on February 26, 1939 in Ogden, Utah. He was the second of seven children. He spent his early childhood years in Taylor, Utah herding milk cows, helping on the family farm, and playing on horses with his brothers on the river bottoms. Dean graduated from Weber High School in 1958. He learned to work hard from a young age and later passed on his knowledge to his own children and grandchildren. In 1961, he married his sweetheart, DeAnn Thompsen, in the Salt Lake City Temple. They were married for 61 joyous years at the time of his death. Together they built a legacy of six children and several extras. He loved his family. They all brought joy and happiness to the Gibson home. Dean loved to do anything outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his passion was rodeo, racing horses, and chariot horses. He was a cowboy through and through. From a young age he could be found at the rodeos on the weekends and was later a member of the PRCA. He loved his racehorses and spent the winter months in California and Arizona watching them run. He worked for many years as an electrician for the IBEW for union local 449. The last pin he received was his 60-year pin. Dean was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served in many callings throughout the years including the bishopric, ward and stake Sunday school president, high councilman, stake missionary, and temple ordinance worker. He is survived by his loving wife, DeAnn Gibson, six children, Deena (Byron) Gray, Danna Jones, Dawna (George) Richman, Dalinda Lane, Dustin Gibson, Dori (Justin) Tawzer, Heather (Andy) Shaw, and Heidi (Nathan) Olson. 33 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and many adopted family members. He is also survived by his siblings, Rick(Carolyn) Gibson, David (Pearl)Gibson, Debbie (Robert) Ortega. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Fae, Linda Barnes(sibling), Ronald Gibson(sibling), and Brent Gibson(sibling). Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 5th at 11:00am at the Rose church(403 North 150 West, Blackfoot, ID 83221). The family will meet with friends and family at a viewing at Hawker Funeral Home on Friday, November 4th from 6:00-8:00pm. There will be a viewing one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday at the Rose Church. Those unable to attend the service can view it at: https://zoom.us/j/.94892206165?pwd=clNRZWZu-OE1lL0pz-RHJ0Mi9iL2wrZ-z09 Meeting ID: 94892206165 Passcode: 407591 In lieu of flowers the family asks that you go out and serve your neighbor, friend, or a stranger in honor of Dean.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.