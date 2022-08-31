Bayler Gilbert Gilbert Bayler Dan Gilbert, 20 , "The Cadillac Cowboy", graduated from mortality with a life well lived on October 19, 2021. Bayler was born July 6, 2001 in Blackfoot Idaho to Kurt and Neikell Gilbert. Bayler grew up around livestock and was no stranger to a hard day's work. He worked side by side with his father, grandpa, and uncles on the family farm since he was a young boy. Many hours were spent under his dad's tutelage on the farm. A special bond was formed between Bayler and his father from those special days spent in the fields and around the dairy. Bayler enjoyed his stewardship over the animals. His childhood was filled with love and happiness. He was forever surrounded by family and friends. Bayler was an avid football player and fan of the game. He enjoyed playing football for Snake River High School and looked forward to the annual Thanksgiving Day yard football game with family. Bayler graduated from Snake River High School in 2019. There was no bigger fan of Bayler than his mother. Bayler had a love for his mother and always enjoyed her eagerness for him to do well in all things he was involved with. Bayler was an active and devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission to Sydney, Australia, where he loved the people he worked with. He is survived by his parents Kurt Gilbert and Neikell Daw Gilbert; sisters Maysa (Mathew) Howell, Zavery Gilbert, brother Jaizz Gilbert, and loving girlfriend Maddie Shuler; grandparents Dan and Debbie Gilbert and Kim and Lynette Daw; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Bayler walked in and out of the lives of many people, and he left footprints on the hearts of all his friends and family. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, October 25, 2021at Hawker Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held October 26, 2021 at the Blackfoot Idaho West Stake Center 101 N. 900 W. Blackfoot, Idaho at 11:00 am with a viewing one hour prior to services. Interment will take place at Moreland Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.