Evelin Gisin Stibal Gisin Evelin Stibal Gisin, beloved mother, grandmother, teacher, and friend, passed away on June 30, 2022, at age 94. She was born on Easter Sunday, April 8, 1928, in Roberts, Idaho, to Florence and William Stibal. She had fond memories of the family farm and her four siblings (William Stibal, Robert Stibal, James Stibal, and Marlene Reid). She graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor of Science in Education. Later in life, she met a handsome man named Franz Gisin from Switzerland, and they married and had three beautiful children. Evelin was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. She treasured her three children and embraced every moment with them. Most of all, she instilled strong values, work ethic, and kindness in her three children, which have served them well. Evelin loved children, which was a large part of why she chose to become a teacher. She saw gifts and abilities in every child she taught. She taught for 40 years in Firth, Idaho; Roberts, Idaho; Idaho Falls, Idaho; Seattle, Washington; San Diego, California; and Spokane, Washington. Her passion was to help young children discover creativity, learn, and be kind to everyone. Evelin made every child in her classroom feel loved and valued and know they could accomplish great things in life. She remains in touch with several of her students to this day. She loved camping, eating out, gardening, movies, shopping, playing her piano, and long drives in nature. She made friends wherever she went and was always positive regardless of obstacles. She was a mother, a teacher, a nurse, a cook, a listener, an ego booster, a friend, a provider, and most of all stood by her children through good times and bad times no matter what. She loved Jesus Christ and her church and always took her children every Sunday. Our mother was our sunshine on rainy days, our buddy on fun days, our psychiatrist on hard days, and above all, she embraced the joy of living an honest and loving life. She will be missed, for she gave so much to those around her. Evelin is survived by her sister, Marlene Reid; children, Jules (Shauna) Gisin of Blackfoot, ID; Angelique (Peter) DeFranco of Hoover, AL; Josh (Cindy) Gisin of Grass Valley, CA; her grandchildren, Ciera (Josh) Burroughs, Cade Gisin, Brittany (Tim) Netherton, Alexa Gisin, Megan Gisin, and Kendel Gisin; her great-grandchildren Jace Burroughs, Jayden Burroughs, Duke Gisin, and Charli Netherton; and her beloved dog little Bo. Evelin's life will be celebrated at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue, Blackfoot, ID, on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11:00 am. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Per Evelin's wishes, family members will scatter her ashes at her favorite place in the mountains of Wyoming.