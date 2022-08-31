Betty Goodson June Goodson Betty June Goodson, wife, mom, daughter, grandmother, great grandmother, and even great-great grandmother, 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 25, 2022, in Twin Falls, Idaho, after a wonderful day at her grandson's wedding. Betty was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on January 29, 1933. She spent her early years in the Idaho Falls area around her brothers and sisters who adored her as she was the baby of the family. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School. Her step-sister had gone to a Goodson family reunion and brought Elvin Goodson home. Betty and Elvin started dating on August 3 and were married on August 30, 1952. They were blessed with six children. Elvin was in the Air Force and they moved around while serving. He retired after 20 years and they moved back to Firth, Idaho. Betty was an Idaho girl! She enjoyed being closer to her family as she had always been close to her dad, brothers, sisters, and their families. Betty and Elvin served a temple mission in Dallas, Texas. They loved the mission and had been Temple Officiators in the Idaho Falls Temple for many years. Betty loved serving in the library and was a Primary teacher and in the Relief Society Presidency. She was a beautiful quilter and she loved to crochet afghans and dishcloths. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the recipients of beautiful afghans and dolls. Betty also was a talented seamstress and sewed many dresses and wedding dresses for her family. Betty and Elvin lived for many happy years in Blackfoot, Idaho. Then they moved to the Dallas, Texas, area to live by a daughter and her family for a few years. Sadly, in 2020, she lost her sweetheart of 68 years. She then moved to Spanish Fork, Utah, to live with her oldest daughter. But this was not home. Betty returned to Idaho to attend a grandson's wedding. She was home to her Idaho. She passed peacefully in her sleep on June 25, 2022. She is now reunited with her sweetheart and mother and father and many relatives. Mom, we know you are happy and we love you! She is survived by her children, Mike (Connie) Goodson, Linda (Kent) Hunter, Stephen (Fawn) Goodson, Deanna (Mike) Christensen, David (Kim) Goodson, and Karen (Jim) Clark. Betty had 20 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers, sisters, and a great grandchild. Betty will be missed greatly by her posterity, but they are happy she is reunited with her sweetheart, mother, father, and many other relatives. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at Wood East Side. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.