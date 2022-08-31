Goodwin Naida Larsen Goodwin NAIDA LARSEN GOODWIN 1/1/1924 - 1/19/2022 by Russell Goodwin Feisty, stubborn, and a fighter -- that is how the wonderful nurses and staff at Rocky Mountain Care described my mom, Naida Larsen Goodwin. Mom did not want to go, and fought strongly until the end, which came at 10:00pm, Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Mom began life January 1, 1924 in Firth, Idaho, growing up on her parents' ranch and graduating from Firth High School in 1941. She married DuWayne Leroy Goodwin soon after and had five children. DuWayne Leroy Goodwin was also feisty, stubborn and a fighter, and the marriage ended in divorce. Mom was left with five children and little support. She went back to college (USU) and graduated at age 47 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She began a teaching career in Cache County, Utah, that took her back to Firth, Idaho and many jobs overseas, including Turkey, Iran, Kuwait, and Yemen. Mom made many lasting friendships in these jobs that she cultivated and sustained into her last days. The last days began with a fall on November 10, 2021 that resulted in a fractured hip. She was looked after and cared for at Logan Regional Hospital, Willow Glen in Brigham City, the last two months at Rocky Mountain Care in Logan, and the last week with Intermountain Hospice. Even though feisty, stubborn and a fighter, the nurses and staff at these institutions provided amazing comfort and care to mom without hesitation or reservation in the best traditions of the profession and in keeping with the lofty and noble ideals of our religious principles: love and compassion. As in her professional life, Mom prepared for this day in her private life, arranging and addressing all her affairs. To anyone reading, make sure to get your house in order. If you knew Naida, or cared for her, please thank a nurse for all they do. To close, let me quote a dear friend of Mom's childhood days on the ranch, the matriarch of the Reid family, Agnes Just Reid: "Fellowship The Irish have their shamrock The Scot his bonny heather. In Idaho, it's the sagebrush That holds us all together." Graveside services will be held at the Goshen, Idaho cemetery at 12 noon on 5/29/2022 Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmorturaries.net