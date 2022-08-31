Goodwin Raymon Goodwin Raymon Bruce Goodwin, 78, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away at his home in the early morning of April 1, 2022 surrounded by his children, after a courageous battle with cancer. Raymon Bruce Goodwin was born June 22nd, 1943 to Elaine and B.R. Goodwin, in Blackfoot, ID. He is the third of six children. Ray spent his childhood running around the Fisher street area of Blackfoot. Sports were his passion. Ray grew up playing baseball at the corner sandlot, and playing basketball and football with his friends. His family spent a great deal of time in Montana, at the family cabin near Hebgen Lake. He graduated from Blackfoot High School with the class of 1961. Ray went on to play basketball at Boise College (now BSU), and was a First Team All-American shooting guard. Ray met and married Mary Jo Hanson in 1964. Their son, Darcy Ray Goodwin, was born in 1965. After their divorce, Ray moved to California for a short time before returning to Blackfoot. Ray was drafted in his mid 20s and went on to enlist in the US Army Special Forces. He served as a Green Beret during the Vietnam War. Ray was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for Heroism, with a designation for Valor, for his heroic actions while running black ops in the jungles of Laos and Cambodia. In 1971, Ray was honorably discharged from the United States Army. He spent the next several years in British Columbia, Canada working for the family's logging operation. Ray married Janet Rockwood on March 21, 1975. They moved out to Riverside when Janet began teaching and coaching at Snake River High School. The couple had three children: Raymon Todd (1976), Shannon (1978), and Travis Scott (1981). Ray traveled all over the country playing fastpitch softball. His team, the Blackfoot Spuds, took 6th place in the world fastpitch softball tournament. He later took up tennis and won several amateur tournament championships throughout Idaho and Wyoming and became nationally ranked. After working many years for the family business, Ray founded Ray's Excavating in the late 1980s. Through his hard work and dedication, Ray became one of the best contractors in the area. Any job he did was done right. In 1999, Ray's son Todd joined him and the company was renamed Goodwin Excavating in 2001. The company again expanded in 2008, when Travis, Ray's youngest son, joined the company. Ray loved the mountains and outdoors. Both his home and family cabin in Island Park were full of pictures and paintings of mountain scenes and animals. Ray enjoyed going on long drives exploring the mountains of Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming. His outdoor hobbies also included fishing, boating, snowmobiling, and long walks in the forest around the cabin. Ray's family were his greatest blessings. He was often found in bleachers and on sidelines around Bingham County supporting his family in their various activities. Ray loved taking pictures of his kids and grandkids. But they were rarely able to get him in front of the camera. Ray is survived by his children; Darcy (Penny) Goodwin, Todd (Juliette) Goodwin, Shannon (Jared) Mitchell, and Travis (Rachel) Goodwin; ten grandchildren; one great granddaughter; and siblings; Evan (Sue) Goodwin, Carole (Chris) Balling, Nancy (Kent) Harris, Russ (Sandy) Goodwin, and Suzette (Wes) Beck. Ray was preceded in death by his loving wife Janet Rockwood Goodwin, and his parents. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Hawker Funeral Home. Viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; funeral will begin at 12:00 p.m.; burial to follow at Riverside/Thomas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Coach Goodwin Scholarship Fund (Bank of Commerce), or to the Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences can be shared with Ray's family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.