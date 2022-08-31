Fred Gutierrez Gutierrez Fred Gutierrez, 81, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Fred was born in Upland, California on January 16, 1941, the son of Alfredo Gutierrez and Mary Olivas. His oldest sister, Rosie Perez raised Fred after his mother passed away of brain cancer. Fred grew up in California then moved to Idaho, where he has lived the past 50 years. He married Rosemarie Elizabeth Gomez in Upland, California on February 4, 1961. Fred was a member of the Catholic church. He enjoyed family get-togethers, fishing and camping. He was a good mechanic and liked working on old cars and trucks. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, which is how he met his wife.The happiest times in his life was watching his boys ride motorcycles. Fred is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rosie; his children Alfred Gutierrez, Marie (Roger) Wrede, Michelle Hill, all of Blackfoot, Christine (Jim) of McCammon and Daniel Gutierrez of Idaho Falls; his sister Beatrice Tapia and his brother Julian (Coco) Gutierrez, all of Ontario, California; 15 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cathy and son Roy Gutierrez; his siblings, Richard Gutierrez, Rosie Perez and Mickey Camacho. At Fred's request, no services will be held. The family is under the care of the Hawker Funeral Home.