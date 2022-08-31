Haddon John Haddon John Charles Haddon, 70, of Blackfoot, passed away, September 16, 2021 at his home. John was born January 3, 1951 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Charles Vernon Haddon and Cora Bell Wagner Haddon. John grew up in Sunset, Utah and attended schools there, graduating from high school. He then attended Weber State College. John served his country in the United States Army. On May 6, 1975 he married Sandra Sue Christensen in Evanston, Wyoming. John worked as a shipping manager for Wada Farms. John was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed playing music and singing, fishing, golfing and watching sports. He loved to cheer on his favorite teams. Go Bears! John was well known throughout Idaho and the surrounding states for his musical talents. Music was his life and he played in several bands where he made life long friends and including his most recent band Johnny Rude and the Dudes. Above all else his family and grandkids where the most important part of his life. John is survived by his wife, Sandy Haddon of Blackfoot; children, Brandon (Felicia) Carroll of Livingston, MT, Brooke (Stephen) Mower of Layton, UT, John (Casica) Haddon Jr, Travis (Celeste) Haddon, Crystal (Daniel) Johnson, and Josh (Kia) Haddon all of Blackfoot; mother, Cora Bell Haddon of Blackfoot; sisters, Sherry Bass of Ogden, UT, Deana (Darwin) Dayton of Malad, ID, and Bonnie Brakke of Blackfoot; 31 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Frank Lee Haddon; sister, Veda Pannel; brother, Bob Haddon; and father, Charles Haddon. A celebration of life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Blackfoot Elks Lodge. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.