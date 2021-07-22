Hale Johnnie Beus Hale Johnnie Beus Hale, 82, of Moreland, passed away, July 18, 2021 at his home. Johnnie was born May 18, 1939 in Groveland, Idaho to Owen Moss Hale and Illa Beus Hale. Johnnie has been a lifetime resident of the Blackfoot area. He attended schools in Blackfoot and graduated from Snake River High School.Johnnie served in the National Guard for 10 years. On Jun 20, 1958 he married Gayle Smout in the Idaho Falls Temple. She preceded him in death on November 16, 2018. Johnnie worked for 20th Century Ford. He drove truck for Harris Feedlot and Snake River Sanitation. Johnnie was a lifetime member of the American Legion. He enjoyed bowling, camping, fishing, and heading to Arizona in the winter. Johnnie is survived by his children, Noreen (Curt) Gianchetta, Mike (Angela) Hale, Theo (Deborah) Hale, and Douglas Hale; brother, Wayne Hale; and 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gayle Hale; his parents; and brothers, Kenneth, Mark, and Steven Hale. A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021 at the Groveland Cemetery. Family will meet with friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service at Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared atwww.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
