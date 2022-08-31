George Hames Thomas Hames George Thomas Hames, 85, passed away on February 28, 2022 at Portneuf Medical Center, after a long life of happiness surrounded by family and friends who loved him dearly. George was born January 21, 1937 in Stevensville, MT to Vernon and Luella Hames. George grew up helping provide for his siblings and this tradition continued when he joined the U.S. Navy on January 26, 1956. One of his greatest joys was sharing countless stories of his time spent protecting and serving the greatest country on earth. He was proud to be an American and loved his county. He stood for the flag and thought very little of anyone who chose not to. It brought him great joy to see his sons and grandsons join the military. He honorably served on the USS Brinkley Bass, spending his entire enlistment traveling throughout the Pacific. He was honorably discharged on July 20, 1959. George married DeEsta Warren on August 15, 1958 and they had four amazing children: Connie, Quantilla, Allen and Lee. After their divorce, George later married Janis B. Andrews on January 15, 1977 adding Jackie and Mark Andrews to become a tight nit blended family. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was delighted by their achievements and for anyone who would listen, he would share with them countless stories of their success. George loved teaching his kids how to fish, hunt, fix cars, and gave all of them the same love he had for the outdoors. If you couldn't find him in Blackfoot, he was more than likely was up on a mountain on an ATV, snowmobile, or Razor exploring the hillside with family or friends. Both George and Jan loved spending time at their cabin in Island Park with their dogs. George and Jan lived in Blackfoot and created countless memories over their 45 years of marriage until his passing. George worked at Basic American Potato for 18 years, starting at the bottom as entry level laborer, and eventually rising to become a Shift Supervisor. In 1981, George and Janis decided to buy the Lantern Pizza Parlor, where they often held after-game victory parties for the kids and their families and hosted local country western bands. George briefly worked at Lamb Weston potato processing plant in Aberdeen as a Relief Supervisor, while his application and top-secret clearance was being processed at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL). George was hired as a Security Police Officer in 1983, keeping safe members of the Nuclear Engineering Program, including high ranking Naval Personnel and anyone who entered the site. This was his dream job and he took great pride in his duties, performing security checks of vehicles and busses, patrolling the INL monitoring for traffic violations, and deterring potential security threats. George was respected by fellow officers, took great pride in his work environment, and often planted flowers at his security check point and went out of his way to make sure desert animals did not parish due to lack of food and water. He'd often tell Jan and his kids funny stories of all the different animal interactions on the Arco desert and would tell friends one of his important duties on the INL was "keeping peace amongst the animals." George was a dedicated professional, often taking overtime shifts, covering for his crew, and working additional night shifts after spending holidays with his family. George loved working in the quiet solitude and seeing all the different wildlife that visited him during his shifts. One of the things he loved about his profession was the physical demands and the various certifications required to be an INL security guard including Weapons Training, Physical Fitness Testing, SWAT Certification, and Doppler Radar Operation. Approaching retirement, George would tell stories of being able to compete with the younger guards. He retired after 18 years of honorable service at the INL in June 2001. Everyone who ever met George knew his love for his other "children"...his dogs. They went everywhere with him and Jan and that included snow machines, 4 wheelers, boats, and eventually his scooter. Many times, these were rescue dogs, but they soon realized they had won the lottery when he brought them home. Truth be told and George would agree, those dogs actually rescued him and were of enormous comfort with the unexpected passing of his daughter Quan and son Allen. The family would like to thank Nuclear Care Partners for providing dedicated health care and servicing his needs for the past 10 years. His personal nurse, Christina Brumfield Jones, made an incredible impact on his quality of life, was considered part of the family, and George considered her another daughter. He also held a special place in his heart for his health aid, Kendahl Ludiker. He is survived by his wife, Janis; daughters, Connie (Jim) Beasley of Idaho Falls, and Jackie Andrews of Blackfoot; sons, Mark Andrews of Los Angeles, CA, and Lee (Dawn) Hames of Tumwater, WA; sisters Melba (Delbert) Hellickson, Bona Merrell and Darlene Schmitt; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Luella; daughter Quantilla Jockumson; son Allen Hames; three sisters, Verla, Margo and Jerrine; and three brothers, Milan, Jasper and Gary. A viewing will be held under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot on Friday, March 4 from 5pm-7pm. Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, March 5 at 11:00 am at Hawker Funeral Home. A luncheon to follow at the Elks Lodge, 123 N. Ash St, Blackfoot at 2pm. Burial services will be held on Monday, March 7 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery at 1pm. Precession will start at Hawkers Funeral Home at approximately 12pm. Condolences may be shared to the family on www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. For those unable to attend, video broadcasting of the funeral service will be available on the Hawker Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Elks Lodge 1416, 123 N. Ash, Blackfoot, or the Blackfoot Christian Fellowship church, 2550 Rose Road Blackfoot, Idaho.