Debra Hammett Rae Hammett Debra Rae (Monson) Hammett age 64 of Blackfoot Idaho passed away from natural causes on February 21, 2022. Debra was born to Leon and Verla Rae Monson, in Malad, Idaho on May 25, 1957 as the first born of seven children. She shared her love of music, management, accounting, nursing, cooking, canning, baking and gardening with family and friends everywhere she went. Debbie loved being in the great outdoors, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and camping, always bringing someone special along. Debbie was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents and her sister Denease. Debbie is survived by five siblings: Donna (Jim) Booth, Diana Monson (Bart Neal) Dalena (Paul) Wareing, Darin (Juanita) Monson and Deana (Mike) Burnette. Three children: Adam (Nikki) Goddard, Mindy (Jeramy) Henderson and Benjamin Goddard. Four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Debbie later met and married her soulmate R. Lee Hammett on June 28, 2008 and became a stepmother to Lee's children Justin Tyler (Lisa) Hammett and Kelly Erin (Mark Julian) Hammett. Debbie and Lee shared a love of traveling, camping, food, and outdoor adventures. Together they were active in serving the public through the Elk's Lodge and the Community Dinner Table (CDT) and its outreach programs. Debbie had a passion to make children feel important and valued, seeing a tremendous need through her service. Debbie was instrumental in bringing to life the CDT Kid's Korner where she was able to share her passions of food, gardening and crafts, including helping the children create Christmas tree ornaments for everyone who came to a CDT dinner. Debbie's big heart touched another family - Chase and Merrick Carter and their five children - treating them as her own and sharing her love and knowledge with them. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Riverton Ward of the LDS Church located at 701 W 300 S, Blackfoot on Thursday March 3, 2022, under direction of Hawker Funeral Home. A "Meet & Greet" will be held at 12 noon prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please send your donations to the Community Dinner Table, Inc. at P.O. Box 661, Blackfoot, Idaho 83221. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.