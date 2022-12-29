Byron Hardy George Hardy Byron George Hardy, 84, was called home by our Heavenly Father on December 21, 2022 after a short illness with his wife by his side. Byron was born June 7, 1938 in Oakley, Idaho to Herbert and Althera Hardy. He was raised in Oakley and graduated from Oakley High School in 1956 along with 23 other classmates. He served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Southern States Mission. On June 16, 1961, he married the love of his life, Letha Elizabeth (Beth) Eden in the Salt Lake City, UT, Latter Day Saint Temple. They had 6 children and settled in Blackfoot, Idaho to raise their family. Byron loved to umpire softball games and everyone knew when he was behind the plate and called "Strike". The players in the leagues loved him as their umpire. He was known as the voice of the Blackfoot Broncos. He broadcasted their football and basketball games over the radio for many years. He was also very active with the Blackfoot Community Players and performed in many Melodramas and musicals over the years while they lived in Blackfoot. Byron is survived by his wife, Beth of 61 years; daughter Tina (Darren) Bradley of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter-in-law, Melody Hardy of Willis, TX; son Terry (Tracy) Hardy of Portland, OR; daughter, Kathy (Juan) Tracy of Idaho Falls, ID; son Kelly Hardy of Laurel, MT; daughter, Jeanette (Jeff) Mosbrucker of Blackfoot, ID; sister, Irean (Leon) Christensen of Rexburg, ID; 20 grandchildren and 27 great-grand children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Althera Hardy; brother, Allen Hardy, two sisters, Joan Whittle and Lorraine Kimber; son, Jay Hardy; and great-grandson, Cohen Ryker Pratt. Funeral services will be Thursday, December 29th at Oakley, ID chapel at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing at the Oakley chapel Wednesday evening, December 28th, from 5:00pm-7:00pm. There will be another viewing an hour before the funeral.
