Brent Harper Wilson Harper Brent Wilson Harper of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away at his home surrounded by his family from a brain tumor on January 16, 2023. Brent was born November 22, 1953 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Wilson T. and Daisy Elaine Babble Harper. Brent grew up in the Snake River area attending Moreland and Riverside elementary and graduated from Snake River High School in 1972. He went on to get his Bachelor's degree at BYU and then went to Dental School at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. He married Kimberly Mayer in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 19, 1981. They were blessed with 7 children, Allen, Taylor, Clinton, Danny, Andy, Layne and Heidi. Brent was a hard worker and kept busy with farming, construction, trimming trees and as a shepherd. He also had a dental practice in Georgetown, Idaho and Riverside, Idaho. He loved to go hunting but mostly because he enjoyed being outdoors and the scenery. He enjoyed taxidermy and also loved to golf. Brent was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served as a young men's leader, was an avid scout leader for many years and most recently he enjoyed serving as a primary teacher. He was always the first to volunteer to give service to neighbors and friends. He is survived by his wife, Kim of Moreland, ID; children, Allen (Alicia) Harper of Moreland, ID, Taylor (Jessica) Harper of Blackfoot, ID, Clinton (Kiersten) Harper of Syracuse, UT, Danny Harper of Moreland, ID, Andy (Jessica) Harper of Fairbanks, AK, Layne (Lindsay) Harper of Blackfoot, ID; siblings, Bradford (Sidney) Harper, Bruce (Chris) Harper, Brian (Liz) Harper, Candy Bateman, Bryce (Nadean) Harper, Brett (Mariana) Harper, Nikki (Mike) Nielson and 19 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Elaine Harper and daughter Heidi Harper. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Blackfoot Northwest Stake Center with Bishop Korden Wray of the Moreland 6th Ward Conducting. A viewing will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023 at Hawker Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at the Moreland Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
