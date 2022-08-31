Earl Harris Kent Harris Earl Kent Harris, 77, a resident of Blackfoot, Idaho, died on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on November 7, 1944, the son of Earl Harris and Merle Berrett Harris. He lived in Roberts, Idaho until he was six years old when his family moved to the family farm in Rose, Idaho. He grew up attending schools in Groveland and Blackfoot where he graduated with the class of 1963. While in school, Kent was very active in sports lettering in football, basketball, baseball and track. He was all-state his junior and senior years in football and basketball and was also the co-captain in both his senior year. He was also very active in student government and served as senior class president. After graduation Kent attended Boise Junior college and played football where he was named All-American Jr. College. Kent also served four years in the National Guard where he had special training in radio electronics and distinguished himself in sharp shooting. In 1968 he married his high school sweetheart, Dona Lindquist. They made their home in Salt Lake City, Utah and raised two children, Ashley Dawn 1971 and Ryan Kent 1978. While in Salt Lake City Kent started his career as a developer of starter homes and condos. He eventually bought into a partnership with Pella Windows Distributorship operating in Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana and Nevada. He also spent many years remodeling homes for himself and friends. Kent had many interests throughout his life including raising and training racehorses and had many winners in his lifetime. He was a gifted outdoorsman and had an uncanny understanding of the land and mountains around him. He loved fishing on the Snake River with friends and family in his jet boat. He spent a lot of time in Island Park, walking miles in the brush to find the right fishing spot. He also loved to golf until back and leg problems slowed his game down. Kent and Dona moved several times in their life together but wherever they lived they made life-long friends. Their final home together was in Macon, Georgia where Dona passed away in June 2008. Because Kent had such a happy marriage with Dona, he was very lonely when she passed so he made the decision to remarry to enjoy the remaining years of his life. He contacted an old friend from his high school days and eventually married Nancy Goodwin on September 19, 2009. They lived in Georgia for eight years and finally made Blackfoot their final home. He enjoyed his time again at Henry's Lake at the family cabin. Kent is survived by his wife Nancy; two children, Ashley Dawn (Erich Hartman) Harris of Somers, NY and Ryan Kent (Sage) Harris of Hampstead, NC; sister-in-law, Kaye Detomasi; step sons, Jarod Murray, Jason (Emira) Murray, Justin (Lacie) Murray and step-daughter, Jessica (Kip) Dribnak. Two granddaughters, Emma and Rose Harris, 15 step grandchildren and one great grandson on the way. His sisters, Linda Leavitt, Ellen Tarpley (Ron) Austin and Liz (Neil) Going, sister-in-law, Becky Harris, brothers-in-law, Evan (Susan) Goodwin and Russell (Sandy) Goodwin, Sisters-in-law, Carole (Chris) Balling and Suzette (Wes) Beck, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Nils Harris; wife, Dona; brothers-in-law, Gary Lindquist, Mark Leavitt, Keith Tarpley and Raymon Goodwin; sister-in-law, Janet Goodwin; his in-laws, Al and Irene Lindquist and Barney and Elaine Goodwin. Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 18, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. with a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Hawker Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Grove City Cemetery. Services will be broadcast on the Hawker Funeral Home website or can be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/event/2290447 The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, CNA's, therapists and social services who care for Kent in his long five week stay at Bingham Memorial Hospital. A special thank you to Enhabit Hospice, especially Miranda; nurses, Natalie and Sage; Aide Robyn and Denise, Nancy's special helper, for the tender loving care they gave Kent and his family during these hard times. In lieu of flowers Kent would appreciate your donation to Henry's Lake Foundation, PO Box 319 Island Park, ID 83429 info@henryslakefoundation.com. Henry's Lake was his special retreat.