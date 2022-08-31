Fay Harris C. Harris Fay C. Harris, 85, passed away October 19, 2021 following complications due to C.O.P.D. Fay was born March 15, 1936 to Otis Joshua Harris and Edith V. Chaffin Harris. He was the youngest son of three boys, Kenneth, Donald (Joe), and one daughter, Ranae. He grew up in the Blackfoot area where he attended elementary and high school. He met the love of his life, Wanda Mae Wacaster at the Deleta Skating Rink in Pocatello, Idaho and they were later married in Elko, Nevada on December 4, 1954. Fay and Wanda made their home in Blackfoot where they raised two sons and a daughter. Fay and his good friend, Johnny Taylor started Harris-Taylor Welding and Excavating which was a thriving business for over 7 years. That business was dissolved into Harris and Sons Welding, which continued for many years. Fay was a master welder and excavation specialist. He was a journeyman with the Northwest Sheet Metal Union for over 35 years. He was a member of the Blackfoot Elks Lodge and the Blackfoot Men's Golf Association. He enjoyed fishing, and hunting trips with his sons, and in his later years, golfing with close friends. Fay and Wanda also shared and enjoyed many traveling excursions. Fay is survived by his two sons, Trent (Christine) Harris, Mike (Shelley) Harris and one daughter, Tammie (David) Christensen all of Blackfoot, ID; a sister, Ranae Harris Gough of Blackfoot ID; seven grandchildren, Wes (Nicole) Harris of Fort Smith, AR, Shad (Ashley) Harris of Pocatello, ID, Andrea (Kellen) Chatterton of Hailey, ID, Megan (Jordan) Harmon of Kuna, ID, Kascie (Justin) Russell of Pocatello, ID, Eric Christensen of Destin, FL, and Matt (Addi Jo) Harris of Blackfoot ID; seven great grandchildren and two step great grandsons. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; two brothers; and an infant daughter, Teresa who was a twin to Tammie. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.