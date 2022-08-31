Henicksman Steve Henicksman Stephen "Steve" F. Henicksman Jr. 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on February 24,2022. Steve was born on June 27,1943, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Stephen F. Henicksman Sr. and Evelyn Corrine Henicksman. Steve was a happy mischievous boy and was the apple of his mother's eye. Steve grew up and attended school in Blackfoot, Idaho. He later went on to work for American Potato Company and Basic American Foods. Starting in the storeroom, he worked his way to Procurement Manager during his 48 years with the company retiring in 2011. Steve married Linda Webb and they later divorced but were blessed with three children, Walter Todd (Bonna) Henicksman of Pingree, ID, Christy Keefer (deceased), and Edward Stephen (Julie) Henicksman of Springfield, ID. On August 21,1993, Steve married the love of his life Sandra (Sandy) Garcia. Together they enjoyed many happy moments touring the country on their Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle, camping with friends and just being together. Steve also enjoyed hunting and sitting down with a good book. Steve is survived by his loving wife Sandy, sons Walter Todd and Edward Stephen and sister Janet Russell, nine Grandchildren and five Great Grandchildren. As well as Samson and Simon, their Golden Retrievers. Steve was preceded in death by his parents Stephen Sr. and Evelyn, a daughter Christy, and their Golden Retriever Princess Sasha. Steve will be greatly missed by his family and many friends whose lives he touched. RIP My Love, until we meet again. A memorial gathering will be held from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com