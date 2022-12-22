Hepworth Ruth Groesbeck Hepworth Born: May 9, 1931 Died: Dec 20, 2022 Ruth Hepworth passed away after quietly battling cancer and the ailments of age, leaving a legacy of love to her family and friends. She was the daughter of Harmon McKenzie and Lilly Agneta Fredericksen Groesbeck of Idaho Falls. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband (June Alma), her son (David Alan), three brothers (Harmon John, William Anton, David Lowell), and two sisters (Helen Groesbeck Sorenson and Joann Groesbeck Jones). Ruth grew up in Idaho Falls and received her degree in Education at BYU. She absolutely loved children, teaching kindergarten and elementary school for over 40 years. There were so many wonderful moments that she shared with the children through holiday plays, fun songs, and exciting field trips. Her children and grandchildren would often hear from others in the community how wonderful a teacher she was. It was always a privilege to see how many lives she touched. While attending BYU, she met the love of her life, June Alma Hepworth, from Hinckley, Utah. The first time she saw him, she said, "I'm going to marry that guy!". They were sealed for time and all eternity on June 7, 1956, in the Salt Lake City temple. Their family grew to 4 handsome boys and 1 precious daughter! Michael June (Carol) Blackfoot, Susan (Salt Lake City), David Alan (preceded in death), Scott Harmon (Idaho Falls), and Gregory Alma (Rebecca) Burley, Idaho. Then came nine dearly loved grandchildren (Brandon Michael, Matthew Scott, Laura Christine, Cole Thomas, Rachel, Allison, Adam Gregory, Emily, and Natalie) and nine great-grandchildren (Alma Rose, Greta Mae, Marley Rue, Olivia Noelle, Beckham McClain, Lucas James, Bailey Montez, Brayden Burton, and Hank Gregory). Her family was her greatest treasure! Ruth was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions. She loved the gospel and had a strong testimony of our Savior. She had a heart of gold, always serving and thinking of others. She loved traveling, gardening, red roses, anything chocolate and being famous for her coveted strawberry and mincemeat pies. Her pies became a family tradition for birthdays and any other occasion, with many of our friends and neighbors also coming by for a slice. Abiding by her wishes, no funeral service will be held. The family will meet together for family prayer and a dedication of her final resting place on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Burial will be at the Riverside Thomas Cemetery next to her beloved husband and son, under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
