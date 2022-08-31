Betty Herbst Wheeler Herbst Betty Irene Wheeler Herbst passed away peacefully Friday, July 23, 2021 at her home surrounded by family. Betty was born at Thayne, Lincoln County, Wyoming, October 27, 1927, the youngest child of Brigham Roche Wheeler and Dorothy Luella Peterson Wheeler. The family also lived in Rexburg, Idaho, before moving to Riverside, Idaho in 1932. She attended Riverside Elementary participating in track and basketball. She went on to graduate from Moreland High School in 1944 as one of four valedictorians. She graduated from Seminary and later graduated from LDS Business College in Salt Lake City in April of 1945, then returned back to Idaho to start work at First Security Bank in Blackfoot. Later she kept books for Utah-Idaho Sugar Co., Kirkham Auto Parts, KAPS Warehouse, and Dawn Enterprises. At Moreland High School she met Keith Charles Herbst. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in January of 1944 before graduation. After his discharge, they were married in May 1947 in the Salt Lake Temple. They lived in Groveland until moving to Blackfoot in 1952. While living in Groveland 3 of their children were born, Alan, Bruce, and Nancy. Royce joined the family in Blackfoot a few years later. Their home on Shilling Street has been the family home for 69 years. Betty was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in the Sunday School, Primary, Young Women, Relief Society, and Family History. Usually her callings were secretarial and record keeping. Betty always felt like record keeping was a special talent that she was blessed with. She often told of sitting in a circle in a grove of trees behind the Riverside Church with her Primary teacher and classmates, taking notes about who was present and what was being taught in the class. At age 14, her YWMIA class was challenged to start writing a personal history, a challenge which she accepted whole-heartedly and began the lifelong story of her family's history, which at the start was entitled simply, "My Life". She kept her own family history in chronological order in 3 ring binders. This collection was scanned by the Family Search Group in Pocatello in 2017 and all children and grandchildren now have digital copies of the 185 binders. In addition to these binders, she also compiled histories of the Wheeler/Peterson ancestor histories and the Herbst/Robinson ancestor histories. Betty enjoyed camping and fishing with Keith and their family going to their favorite camping spots, such as Copper Basin, Big and Little Lost Rivers, and Palisades. They visited Royce and Mary Ann in Maryland and vacationed with them in Hawaii. Betty always carried a camera and captured many happy memories of being together. She kept records of wildflowers that she found in the mountains, filling several binders with pressed, dried specimens with identification and where found. Before Betty's sight faded, she did a lot of handcrafting, sewing and quilting. Grandchildren received baby quilts as they came into the family, and 9-patch quilts as they graduated from high school. Betty was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. In her later life both she and her husband had some major health issues which kept them mostly at home. Keith passed away in January 2017 after 69 years of marriage. Betty continued to live at home. Talking books helped her continue her love of reading, and magnifiers became her source of ability to use her computer. Betty is survived by her sons Alan (Evelyn) Herbst, Bruce (Sheila) Herbst, Nancy (Rod) Lilya, and Royce (Mary Ann) Herbst, brother-in-law Von Herbst. She has 14 grandchildren and 51 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brothers Delwyn and Henry Wheeler, sister Dorthella Kirwan, and great granddaughter Autumn Herbst Howard. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the Blackfoot 9th Ward Chapel, 1289 Mount Putnam Dr. in Blackfoot. Family and friends will gather for a viewing prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:45 at the chapel. Interment will follow at the Groveland Cemetery. The family extends appreciation to Aspen Home Health and Hospice for their caring assistance. Condolences can be sent to Betty's family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.