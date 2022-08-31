Hicks Richard Hicks Richard Douglas Hicks, beloved husband, brother, uncle and friend, passed away on January 26, 2022, in Blackfoot, Idaho. Richard was born March 15th, 1957, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Carter L. and June Hicks. Richard was the fourth in the family of six children; Carter, Debbie, Frank, Michael and Lisa. He loved his family very much. In his early years, he spent many hours on the basketball court playing with his family and friends, later playing basketball with the Police League. He enjoyed a weekly softball game with his family. He also loved bowling with his friends and on leagues. Richard was a 1975 graduate of DuPont Manual High School where he was a member of the school newspaper. He was proud of the fact that he received a certificate for perfect attendance. Richard enjoyed watching and rooting for the UK basketball team so much that it would scare the dog into the next room. Richard loved cars, a passion he learned from his father, especially all things Mopar. He enjoyed owning and driving a Dodge Daytona Shelby. He liked speed, even racing his mower around the yard. Richard worked for the FBI. He held several different positions throughout his career but his favorite was working with evidence. He enjoyed traveling with Agents to crime scenes and collecting the evidence. Richard was a detailed person and marking the evidence and maintaining it was fun for him. He worked many high profile cases such as the Oklahoma bombing case. He maintained the evidence for several months leading up to the trial in Denver. He was working the Whitewater case in Little Rock, Arkansas, when he met his wife to be, Shirley Hicks. They were both working remotely; he from Louisville and she from Idaho. They married on August 8, 1998, in Blackfoot, Idaho but returned to Arkansas to continue work there. After the case wrapped up there they moved to Pocatello, Idaho. Richard retired after 30 years of dedicated service with the Bureau. After marrying Shirley he converted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints. He served in the capacity of Elder, ward clerk and home teacher. On February 19, 2000 they went to the Idaho Falls temple to be sealed together for all time and eternity. He is survived by his wife Shirley; loving siblings, Carter L. Hicks, Jr. (Beverly), Debbie Spradling (John), Frank Hicks (Alice), Michael Hicks (Lisa), and Lisa Clemons and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carter L. and June Hicks and brother-in-law Larry Clemons. A funeral service will be held February 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing one hour prior at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, Idaho. Interment will be immediately following the service at Grove City Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held in Louisville, Kentucky at a later date. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com