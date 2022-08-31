Higley Norman Boyd Higley It is with great sadness that we announce the death of a remarkable father, husband, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend; Norman Higley of St. George, Utah passed peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on December 28, 2021. Norman was born on May 6, 1933 to Lloyd and Oletha Weeks Higley in Paul, Idaho. He was the second youngest of 8 siblings. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife - Donna, all of his brothers and sisters. Norman leaves behind his daughters Teresa (Jesse) Monroe, Sharon Donohue, and Leilani (Marty) Wilson; his sons Bruce (Melinda) Higley and Steven (Donna) Higley. Norman was blessed with 5 children, 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. Norman joined the Air Force in 1952 where he learned to fly B-26 aircraft in the Korean War. He was the flight engineer for 50 combat missions totaling 8000 flying hours. Home on leave, Norman met and married Donna in March 1954 and they were sealed for all time and eternity in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter -Day Saints in the Laie, Hawaii Temple in 1960. Norman had the opportunity to live in Hawaii, North Carolina, and raised a family in Utah, before moving to Blackfoot, Idaho. Norman later moved to St. George, Utah after Donna's passing to live with his daughter. Norman enjoyed traveling and has been in all 50 States. With his military travels he has had the opportunity to visit all of the continents. Norman had many hobbies. He enjoyed working outside, he was a great arborist and gardener. He enjoyed woodworking, welding, and was a man of many talents and skills. Norman was a great conversationist and love to talk to everyone and tell stories of his life experiences. Norman and his wife Donna had the opportunity to serve a Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Honolulu, Hawaii from 1993 - 1995. The family wishes to thank all the friends and family that provided service and comfort during this difficult time. We want to acknowledge the care received by the St. George Regional Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 South Shilling Avenue, Blackfoot, ID 83221. A viewing will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday January 7th, 2022 at the funeral home and also for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Wounded Warrior Project or any Veteran's Administration.