C. Dean Hill Hill Former Mayor C. Dean Hill dies C. Dean Hill of Blackfoot Idaho passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, due to incidence of old age. He was surrounded by his loving wife and family. Dean was born January 1, 1931 at the home of his grandfather, John Keele in Groveland. He is the son of Clarence Wheeler and Myrtle Keele Hill. With the exception of three years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, two years apprenticing as a mortician in Salt Lake City, and a year of Mortuary College in California, he has lived his entire life in Blackfoot. He joined the staff of Sandberg Funeral Home in 1958, and became a partner in 1963, when the name was changed to Sandberg-Hill funeral Home. In 1970 He became sole owner. He retired and sold the Funeral Home to Perry Hawker in 1995. He married Norma Jean Hoenes February 26, 1951 in Blackfoot. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. They are the parents of seven children. Norma died in 1989. He later married Pauline Randall in 1996 in Salt Lake City. Dean received the coveted Best Foot Forward award from the Chamber of Commerce in 1984 for his service to the community. He served for 10 years as chairman of the Bingham County Red Cross Chapter, was member of the Blackfoot Rotary club for thirty two years and he served on the board of the Road to Recovery He was a former Board member of the Blackfoot District of the Boy Scouts of America, and served as PTA president. He served three years as Commander of the Stewart Hoover Post 23 of the American Legion. He was one of the founders of the Bingham County Historical Society and served as its first Chairman. He was instrumental in obtaining the Tom Bond collection for the museum, President of the Sons of the Utah Pioneers, and recipient of the Modern Pioneer Award. Following his retirement he drove "Meals on Wheels" for several years for the Senior Citizens Center. He was also a volunteer driver and drove the veterans van for the Veterans Administration taking Veterans to the VA hospital in Salt Lake each week. Dean was active in city government serving two terms on the Blackfoot City Council and two terms as Mayor. During his term as Mayor he acquired the Railroad Depot for the City and he, Gary Gifford, Rex Call, and Dean Yancey, organized the potato museum. They also started the Blackfoot Pride Days Celebration. The present City Hall and Library were built during his administration. During his service on the City Council, the Jensen Grove Park and Lake were started and the buildings for the fire Department and the Swimming Pool. He was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many teaching and leadership positions including a member of the Bishopric in Riverside. He especially loved teaching the Gospel Doctrine class because he learned so much. Following his retirement he served two missions with his wife Pauline and was an officiator at the LDS Temple in Idaho Falls for eight years. He is survived by his wife, Pauline; one son, Robert D. (Marcie) Hill of Blackfoot; Three daughters, Cathy (Gregory) Kunz of Nampa; Carol Hill of Quartzite Arizona; and Becky (Betty) Hill of Blackfoot, daughters in law Tonya Leslie of Pocatello, Lynda Hill of Portland, and son in law Ralph West of Idaho Falls. One stepson, Jeff (Debbie) Randall, four stepdaughters, Janis (Eric) Hansen, of Blackfoot; Kris Hart, Blackfoot; Lue Dawn (Kelly) Walrath, of Pocatello; and Rita (Daniel) Zimmerman of Mesa, Arizona. He is also survived by 18 Grandchildren, 16 Step Grandchildren, with many other grands and greats. He is also survived by one Sister, Irene Frasure, Blackfoot. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma; Two daughters; Vicki West and Deanne who died in infancy; two sons; Larry and David; and two brothers; Lyle Delbert and Jace Dale. Funeral Services will be conducted at the Hawker Funeral Home on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 2pm. There will be a viewing Friday evening, March 11, 2022 from 6 to 8pm at Hawker Funeral home, 132 South Shilling, Blackfoot Idaho, with a viewing one hour prior to the services on Saturday. Internment will be in the Grove City Cemetery. The family is so grateful to Symbii Home Health and Hospice with a special thanks to Joy Taylor, Chris, Tia, and Bree for the kind and caring way they helped Dean.