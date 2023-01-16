Hinckley Keith S. Hinckley Keith S. Hinckley, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on January 13, 2023. In November he was diagnosed with cancer. Our family is so grateful that we were able to enjoy the holidays with him. He was born March 27, 1935 in Rexburg, Idaho, to Perry V. Hinckley and Rula Bell Stevens Hinckley. Keith was the third of seven children. He attended school in Rexburg, and during the summers lived on the dry farm at Canyon Creek. Keith would tell you that his parents were the greatest influence in his early years. His parents instilled in him work ethic, the great value of honesty, and pride in a job well done. These values remained dear to his heart throughout his life. His parents made him believe that he could do anything. With that belief in hand, he used his inner drive to do his best and be of service. These qualities have motivated him and allowed him to become such a great influence to all. After graduating from Madison High School, he attended the University of Idaho. He married his high school sweetheart, GayNell Clark Hinckley, for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple on August 26, 1955. She then became the greatest influence as they built a life together, which has spanned 67 years. After graduating from University of Idaho, with their first child, Daniel Keith in tow, they moved to Fort Sill, Oklahoma where Keith completed his active duty in the United States Army as a second lieutenant in the Field Artillery and Guided Missiles Branch of the US Army. Upon finishing his service, there, they moved to Logan, Utah where he completed a masters program in Agricultural Economics at Utah State University. It was in Logan that the second child joined the family, Denise. Keith and GayNell always gave 110% to each other and their children as they pursued his education and career. As their children grew, they embraced the principles taught by their parents including honesty, a love of the Savior and His gospel, value of education and service to others. Keith was a great teacher and motivator as he taught and led by example. The family moved to Blackfoot where he joined Basic American Foods in 1959. He excelled in his career as he worked for Basic for 38 years overseeing operations in Idaho, Washington, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Massachusetts, England and Poland. He retired as Executive Vice President of Basic American Foods, Chairman of the Board of Sunspiced, Inc. and Chairman of the Board of Polbaf, (in Poland). During the early years of his career, he pushed himself and completed the Stanford Executive Program at Stanford University, Palo Alto, California. As a successful businessman, his advice: "Always give back to your community, your state, your nation a measure of what they've given you." Keeping true to his words he has served on numerous committees and task forces for universities, the State of Idaho, United, and State Board of education. As a member of the Idaho State Board of Education he held positions including Secretary, Vice President and President of this board. He served on the National Advisory Board, executive committee, college of Biology and Agriculture, at Brigham Young University. He is listed in Who's, Who Worldwide, and Who's Who in America, named the Alpha Kappa PSI Idaho Business Leader of the Year, 1991 and Idaho Education Association Idaho Friend of Education for 1995. During these years of work and travel, he still found opportunity to serve in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as bishop, a counselor in the stake presidency, and stake Patriarch for 21 years. He enjoyed serving in the Idaho Falls and Pocatello temples as a temple sealer. He always said that each calling has added to his testimony and his desire to be closer to his Savior and to be more worthy to have the Holy Ghost in his life and home. Countless lives have been blessed and enriched by his service in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. At 58 years of age, Keith was able to enjoy retirement with his wife, GayNell. He enjoyed horseback riding and driving his restored Amish Buggy with his family and friends. Many family vacations were spent in Island Park at the family cabin. Family time and experiences were a priority to Keith as he created many cherished memories and shared his knowledge and love on every occasion. He has now joined and is embraced by his grandsons Joshua and Jaxson Taylor, his parents and grandparents, his brothers Donald and Max, brothers- in -law Blaine Hendricks and Earnest Reno, his sisters Corine and Nadene. He is survived by his loving wife, GayNell Hinckley, of Blackfoot Idaho, son, Daniel Keith Hinckley (Jennifer) of Shelley Idaho, daughter Denise Taylor (Max) of Blackfoot Idaho, eight grandchildren, and twenty great-grandchildren, his sister Karen Reno, brother Kent Hinckley (Bonnie), his sisters-in-law Sharon Hinckley, and Faye Frome, and his brother-in-law Kenny Bischoff. Everyone that knew Keith, loved and admired him. His dedication to the lord, his family, and work ethic are just a few of the traits that he will be forever remembered for. Everything and everyone that Keith was involved with were enriched by his passion, dedication and caring. He will be greatly missed but his influence will live on through all that knew and loved him. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Blackfoot East Stake Center. The family will greet friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at Hawker Funeral Home, and again one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
