Hopkins Leonard James "Jim" Hopkins Jim Hopkins was born June 6, 1942 to Leonard E and Bonnie F. Hopkins. At a young age he was diagnosed with diphtheria. That disease didn't affect him as he was the strongest of all his siblings. Except for 3 years in California in the 50's, he lived most of his life in Blackfoot. In the early 60's he dropped out of school and joined the Army where he received his GED. After serving 4 years he returned to Blackfoot and began his career as a mechanic. He worked for Bauer Equipment, Valley Equipment and Basic American Foods. He was a self-taught master mechanic that could repair anything that had wheels attached. He was one of the founding fathers of the Bingham County Search and Rescue where he served for many years.He enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding dirt bikes and snowmobiles. His hobby was collecting miniature toy tractors, of which he had hundreds. He retired from BAF as his health started to fail and eventually moved to Eloy, Arizona, where he passed away on December 23, 2021. He was proceeded in death by his parents, brothers Robert and John and sister Bonnie Hatch. He is survived by his wife, a son, brother Terry and several nieces and nephews. There will be no service of any kind. May God bless you brother Jim until we meet again.