Darla Hulse Kay Hulse ***Please note the time change for this service.*** Darla Kay Hulse, age 62, passed on July 11, 2022, surrounded by her family in Pocatello, Idaho. Darla was born August 29, 1959, in Rexburg, Idaho, and was the oldest child of Roy and Karen Thomson. While growing up, Darla lived in Rexburg, Tabor, Aberdeen, & Thomas. She graduated in 1977 from Snake River High School. Darla married Bert Hulse, her high school sweetheart, in the Idaho Falls Temple on September 9, 1977. They have been married for 45 years, and have spent time living in Tacoma, Washington, Thomas, Ashton and Pocatello; raising 7 children, now with a posterity of 46. Darla worked at the Boy Scout Office for 25 years as a Registrar and Office Manager. Darla is survived by her husband, Bert Hulse; her children and their spouses: Matthew (VaLyn), Nathan (Melissa), Chuck (Katie), Terra (Josh) Moon, Jessica (BJ) Farnes, Travis (Rachel), Nicholas (Cyndee); grandchildren, Ethan, Morgan, Makayla, Jonas, Jordyn, Allison, Camryn, Kaden, Lincoln, Dallin, Sarah, Lillian, Ciara, Caitlyn, Jared, Joseph, Ammon, Royle, Dawson, Adalynn, Sariah, Elizabeth, Maxel, Isabella, Isaac, Mirianna; great-grandchild, Calliope; Darla's mother, Karen Thomson; siblings, Linda Williams, Glenn, Vicki, Wayne, Cathy, Daryl, Neill, Shane, Chris, and Kelly. Darla was preceded in death by her father, Roy B. Thomson; brothers Devin and Keith; grandchild, Braydon, and other angel babies. Funeral services for Darla will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Sat., July 16, 2022, at the North Pocatello Stake Center at 4890 Whitaker Rd in Chubbuck. A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Fri., July 15, 2022, also at the North Pocatello Stake Center. Interment will take place in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.