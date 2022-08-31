Human Linda K Human Linda Kay Human of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away at Bingham Memorial on April 24, 2022. Linda was born on March 17, 1947 in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho to Phyllis Avery Loveland and Elwin Loveland. She graduated from Blackfoot High School and then became a cosmetologist at Charm Beauty. Linda was known for her hair styles. She loved making people feel beautiful and her customers became life long friends. She later worked at Basic American where she retired from. Linda became a mother of two boys, Wayne and Dee Brown. She married Dennis Human on May 19, 1984 and gained two more sons, Shawn and Barry. Linda's family was her entire life. Everything she loved to do always included being with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She spent her last day surrounded by her family celebrating her grandson's birthday. Her family will miss her so very much but will always remember how much she loved them. Linda is survived by her husband, Dennis Human; sons, Wayne (Shannon) Brown, Dee (Tina) Brown; stepsons, Shawn (Ann) Human and Barry Human; sister, Donna Katseanes; 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elwin and Phyllis Loveland; brother, J.R. Loveland and brother in-law, Ches Katseanes. A graveside service will be held at Grove City Cemetery on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 11:00am. Condolences can be shared with the family at hawkerfuneralhome.com