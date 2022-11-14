Carrol Ison William "Bill" Ison On Tuesday, November 7, 2022, the world lost a quiet giant. Carrol William (Bill) Ison, of Riverside Idaho passed away at the age of 91. Dad was born on February 19, 1931, to James Harrison Ison and Grace Clark Ison at the family home in Riverside. He weighed in on the farm's chicken scale at 10 pounds. Dad grew up adventuresome and hard-working. He attended schools at Riverside and Moreland High School. At 14, he ran away to join the Navy, but was rejected because of his age. At 17, with his parents' consent, he enlisted. He served three years in the Korean War. On December 24, 1952, he married Joyce Busenbark. This December they would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Together they have four children: Jill (Bruce) Munson of Riverside, ID, William Michael (Mike), deceased (Cindy), Kathy (Steve) Henderson of Idaho Falls, ID, and Carole (Aaron) Bell of Aurora, OR. They have 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Dad worked at the INL for over 35 years. After retirement he loved traveling to Arizona and the Oregon coast. Dad loved reading, being outdoors, building, camping, rock hunting, hiking, and cutting wood. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, H. Clark Ison and M. Gail Ison and his son, William Michael Ison. No funeral services will be held. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. The family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
