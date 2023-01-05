Barbara Ivie Ann Ivie Barbara Ann Batterton Ivie peacefully passed away in her home December 30, 2022. She was born December 31, 1936 to John and Iva Batterton in American Falls. She was the second oldest of seven children. Four brothers Charles, John, Kenneth and Timothy which all died shortly after birth, and two younger sisters, Shirley and Loretta. Barbara grew up in Heglar Canyon on a dry farm homestead which her father homesteaded with a plow and team of horses. She loved riding her horses and learned the value of hard work working on the ranch. She attended school in Burley and graduated from Burley High School. She was attended college in Twin Falls when she met Lorn Frank Ivie, they were married January 3, 1957. They had four children Jerry, David, Debbie, and Traci. They raised their children in Raft River, Picabo, and Carey, Idaho. They later divorced. Barbara graduated with her LPN Nursing Degree in April 1978. In May 1980 she moved to Shelley where she worked for Bingham Memorial Hospital for 25 years. She enjoyed working in the ER, but her happiest years were spent in the Nursery where she was loving and kind to everyone. Her greatest joys in life were her Children, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. She loved riding her horses with family and friends, raising flowers, doing needlepoint and indexing. She served faithfully as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints as a visiting teacher, temple worker, and Stake calling doing Indexing where she made special friendships with everyone she served with. She is survived by her children, Jerry (Marsha) Ivie, Shelley; David (Jeanne) Ivie, Twin Falls; Debbie (Brit) Locklier. Tacoma, Washington and Traci (Steve) Taylor, Firth. Her sisters, Shirley (Ken) Stavast, Idaho Falls; Loretta (Delbert) Huffaker, Rockland; 13 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren . Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the Presto Ward Chapel, 792 N 1090 E. The family will meet with friends Thursday from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.