Earl Jackson Vernon Jackson Earl Vernon Jackson, 90, retired Southern Baptist Minister, went home to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus on April 11, 2022, in Hendersonville, NC. Born on August 9, 1931, in Sumter, SC to Joseph E. and Mary L. (Griffin) Jackson as one of nine children. He was married for 65 wonderful years to the love of his life, Peggy Jean Still. Along with a blessed life, they shared a love of music together, as their voices were in perfect harmony. After graduating from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary with a Master of History and a Master of Theology, he and his family served as missionaries for nine years in Blackfoot, Idaho to the Shoshone-Bannock Indians of the Fort Hall Reservation. Following his service in Idaho, they moved to Brigham City, UT, where he became Director of Missions for the Utah-Idaho Southern Baptist Convention until his retirement in 1996. He enjoyed flying his Cessna 172, riding his motorcycle, golfing, camping and any outdoor activities with his family. He was a man of great faith and integrity, fun loving with a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious laugh. He enjoyed time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He touched the lives of so many through his unconditional love and compassion for others. Earl is survived by his wife, Peggy, his son Phil (Kathy) Jackson of Hagerman, ID; daughter Karen Bray of Lexington , SC, and twin daughter and son, Kimberly Jackson of Hendersonville, NC and Timothy Jackson of Lynchburg, VA. Survivors in addition to his wife and children includes 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, James E. Jackson of Summerville, SC. In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by seven siblings. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Jackson Funeral Service, Hendersonville, NC is assisting the family with the arrangements.