Jackson Joann Godfrey Jackson Joann G. Jackson was born December 29, 1931, in Logan, Utah, the third child of seven (plus two cousins raised in their home) born to H. Elbert and Abbie Scholes Godfrey. Joann passed away peacefully on November 6, 2022, at the Raintree Assisted Living in Syracuse, Utah. She lived a wonderful service-oriented life. She will be missed by all the many people who knew her. Her full obituary may be found at https://www.lindquistmortuary.com/obituaries/joann-jackson which also includes a tribute to her life. She is preceded in death by her parents H. Elbert and Abbie Godfrey, sisters Alice Godfrey and Elinor Godfrey Hyde, brothers Frederick Gover Godfrey, Richard Godfrey and David Loughney, two Children R Dale Jackson and Lynn Wheeler. She is survived by siblings Margaret Loughney Bowman, Paul Godfrey, and Dennis Godfrey. She is also survived by children from her three marriages, Ross and Garth from her first marriage (Calvin Wheeler); Terry, Laura Frank, Kelley, Louise Bell, Collette Rinker, Kevin and Brent from her second marriage (Averill Green); Burke, Kevin Ray, Gaylen and Darren from her third marriage (Rodney Jackson). She is also survived by scores of grandchildren, and great grandchildren. A viewing will be held at the Lindquist Mortuary in Syracuse, Utah from 6 -8pm on Friday, November 18th. Funeral proceedings will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Syracuse LDS Ward located at 1285 S 2500 W., Syracuse, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 AM, with the funeral service starting at 10:00am. The services will be streamed by Lindquist Mortuary. A link is available on their website. Interment, Moreland Cemetery, Moreland, Idaho.
