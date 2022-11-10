Jackson Leslie LaMar Jackson Leslie LaMar Jackson, 87 of Pingree, peacefully passed away with loved ones by his side, to be with his eternal companion and sweetheart Julett, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho. LaMar was born in Blackfoot, Idaho on September 22, 1935 to Leslie and Geneva Walters Jackson. He was the third of 9 children, including Colleen, Erma, Lane, Dennis, Shirl, Doug, Bonnie and Todd. He lived in the Pingree/Thomas area most of his lifetime. He attended Rockford Elementary and graduated from Snake River High School in 1954. LaMar played baseball in high school and had an amazing pitching arm along with a mean curve ball. He loved playing baseball and led his team to State during his Senior year. On November 19, 1954, he married his high school sweetheart, Julett Fackrell in the Idaho Falls, Idaho, Temple. They made their home in Pingree, Idaho, where he rented a small farm near the Snake River. He started farming grain and potatoes and spent many long hours working and harvesting the fields. They raised a family of 5 boys and 2 girls, and fostered several other children into their home. There was always plenty of food and fun at the Jackson's and everyone was welcome. He taught his family to work hard by example and was always working right along with them. LaMar was talented in many ways. He played the harmonica while being accompanied on the piano by his son Stacy. They entertained people for many years with their special talent and played at numerous funerals. LaMar was also an artist. His paintings were always in demand by family and friends. He also won several ribbons for his paintings at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. LaMar was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He had a strong testimony and spent much of his time reading and studying the gospel. He especially loved listening to conference talks on his tablet. He served in many callings throughout his life, including a counselor in the bishopric, ward clerk, ward and stake missionary leader and choir director. He was also involved in scouting for many years and was recently awarded the Silver Beaver Award. LaMar and Julett served a mission in Tonga from 2002 to 2004. LaMar managed the cattle plantations owned by the church and Julett helped teach English to the Tongan children. After their mission they served for several years as temple ordinance workers in the Idaho Falls Temple. LaMar loved to serve everyone he knew. He always thought of others and would go without if someone else needed something he had. He lived a simple life and didn't ask much for himself. His greatest treasure was always his family. He cherished his friendships and made everyone feel loved and special. His kind and gentle heart will be missed by everyone he knew. He loved being around family, especially when everyone was together. He never missed an opportunity to let his family know how much he loved them. He spent hours on the phone talking to neighbors, friends and family to express his love for them. LaMar is survived by his sons, Jerry (Sheila) Jackson, Eric (Kelli) Jackson, Darin (Mona) Jackson and Shane Jackson; daughters, Julie (Bruce) Martin and Christine (David) Leach; siblings Erma Hebdon, Shirl (Ann) Jackson, Dennis (Sandra) Jackson, Doug (Connie) Jackson, Bonnie (Austin) Moses and Todd (Dawn) Jackson; daughter-in-law, Julie Thornton; brother-in-law, Clark Higley; 20 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. LaMar was preceded in death by his wife Julett, parents, Leslie and Geneva Jackson, in-laws Heber and Bessie Fackrell; son, Stacy Jackson; grandson Matthew Jackson, brother Lane, sister Colleen Higley and brother-in-law Fred Hebdon. The family would like to thank Alliance Home Health and especially Sindy Hunter for being dad's caregiver and friend for the last 2 years. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 14th at the Thomas Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (1059 W 100 S, Blackfoot, Idaho). The family will meet with friends for a viewing on Sunday, November 13th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Hawker Funeral Home (132 Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, ID 83221). A second viewing will precede the funeral on Monday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be at the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery, following the funeral service. To view the funeral remotely, or to share condolences with the family, go to www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
