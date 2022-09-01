James Thomas Vea James On Sunday August 28, Thomas Vea James passed away at the age of 93, surrounded by his loving family. He lived a life filled with integrity, obedience and quiet generosity. He was born September 24, 1928 to Abraham Thomas and Rose Magdalena Hirschi James. He learned his work ethic from his parents and in turn taught his children the importance of hard work, frugality, and a love for life. Vea graduated from Blackfoot High school and then served a mission in the Western states for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Shortly after his return he married Donna Darlene Smith in the Idaho Falls Temple and they were blessed with five children, Daniel Vea James (Debra), Roxann Jackson (Dave), Cindy Williams (Karl), Karen Oates (Barry) and Thomas Paul James. Vea spent his early years as an electrical contractor. During that time, he built four homes the family lived in and eventually bought and totally remodeled their current home on West Center. In 1978 he started building storage units and D & V storage was created and eventually expanded to two locations. Vea was not only a builder of homes and businesses, he was a builder of strong families and set an example of service. Vea & Donna served as ordinance workers in the Idaho Falls Temple for 20 years, served a mission at Temple Square and at Martins Cove for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Throughout his life he has been an active member serving others. Vea is admired for his business skills and his work ethic. He will be missed by many but none more than his family, especially his wife Donna of 71 years. He is survived by four of his children and their spouses, 25 grandchildren and 59 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son and granddaughter. There will be a viewing Friday September 2, 2022 from 6-8 at the South Stake Stake Center at 900 Riverton Road in Blackfoot, Idaho. There will also be a viewing in the South Stake Center on Saturday September 3rd at noon with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. The family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home and condolences can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com