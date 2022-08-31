April Jennings-Nunez Marie Jennings-Nunez 4/22/1966 - 1/13/2022 April Marie Jennings-Nunez age 55, of Auburn passed away, January 13, 2022. She was born in Auburn, CA , she was a resident of Auburn and from ages 10 to 19 was also a resident of Blackfoot, ID. April enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling, hiking, arts and crafts, gardening, and most of all watching her daughter Sophia blossom into the beautiful young lady she has become. She had a very special talent for design especially during the remodeling of her home that included a complete kitchen and bathroom remodel. She brought an artistic touch and sense of grace to everything she did. She supported local artists and was a member of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and the Roseville Blue Line Arts Gallery. April was a Placer High School Class of 1984 graduate; she received an Associate of Arts - Liberal Arts degree from Sierra College and a Bachelor's degree (Cum Laude) in Public Administration from National University. April served her country as a member of the United States Air Force where she achieved the rank of Sergeant with tours overseas. She was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon, NCO Professional Military Education Graduate Ribbon, Air Force Training Ribbon, and the Air Force Overseas Service Long Tour Ribbon. April was retired from the Placer County Air Pollution Control District after 8 years of service. She also worked for the Counties of Placer and Nevada. She was proceeded in death by her parents John and Esther. She is survived by her husband Gerardo Gamez of Auburn, daughter Sophia Nunez of Auburn, sister Doris Davis of Salmon, Idaho, brother Daniel Davis Sr. (Marie) of Salmon, Idaho, Ronald Davis of Salmon, Idaho, Ross Davis of Blackfoot, Idaho, and Connie Brocker (Paul +) of Auburn. April had numerous nieces and nephews that she loved very much. While living in Blackfoot , Idaho April developed a special lifelong relationship with the Toland Family. Robert and Othea, along with their children Robert Jr (Abby) and Cindy (Chuck), opened their home to April and provided a loving setting for her during her teen years and beyond. April genuinely referred to the Toland's as her family and shared many wonderful memories including those made during their many camping trips and annual family reunions throughout the years. April is a beautiful soul who will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to know her. A Celebration of Life event is being planned for early Spring 2022.