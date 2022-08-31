Jensen Mary Ellen Jensen Obituary Mary Ellen Olson Jensen, 78 Mary Ellen Olson Jensen, beloved wife, mother and grandmother of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 14, 2022. Mary was born April 14, 1943 in Ephraim, Utah to Orson Ray and Ruth Hall Olson, the fifth of six children. Having been raised on a turkey farm in Sanpete County, Mary learned the value of hard work and productivity at an early age. She reflected often on her happy childhood and loving family. Mary learned to play the piano and developed a love of music, particularly the hymns of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A faithful member of the Church, after graduating from Manti High School and attending one semester at Snow College, Mary served a full-time mission for the Church to the Eastern Atlantic States Mission from 1964 to 1965. "Sister Olson" was a blessing to the people of Pennsylvania. She taught and served faithfully for 18 months, touching many lives with her gentle and loving nature. Her missionary service deepened her love of the Savior and helped to shape her testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Upon her return home, Mary began to date Arvid M. Jensen of Blackfoot, Idaho, whom she met while both were serving as missionaries in Pennsylvania. They were married and sealed in the Manti, Utah Temple on February 18, 1966. Mary and Arvid began their marriage and family in Blackfoot, while Arvid studied Nuclear Science and Engineering at Idaho State University. From a young age, Mary's goal and aspiration was to become a wife and mother. After working for a short time for an attorney and at a bank, Mary became pregnant with their first child. They would go on to welcome seven children into their family: Michael Arvid Jensen born October 28, 1967. Currently residing in Fort Lauderdale, FL Scott Anthony Jensen born December 29, 1968. Currently residing in Highland, UT Charles Ray Jensen born January 21, 1970. Currently residing in Blackfoot, ID Mathew O Jensen born August 21, 1973. Currently residing in Surprise, AZ Wesley Mark Jensen born February 21, 1975. Currently residing in Blackfoot, ID Andrew Arvid Jensen born June 14, 1979. Currently residing in Blackfoot, ID Kristina Mary Jensen born May 24, 1982. Currently residing in Riverton, WY Upon completion of Arvid's Master's Degree, Mary and Arvid would go on to work and live in several different locations over the next 7 years due to his work in the start-up of nuclear power reactors. These locations included: California, Iowa, Pennsylvania, and Vermont. After the first five children were born, Arvid and Mary returned to Blackfoot in 1978. Mary loved being at home raising her children. She would recount "I was in 7th heaven being at home with my children". In addition to being devoted to her children, she was dedicated and supportive to Arvid's career. Mary and Arvid's love and devotion to their children led to all 6 of their sons becoming Eagle Scouts and all 7 of their children earning college degrees (2 dentists, 3 master's degrees and 2 bachelor's degrees). After raising their family, Mary and Arvid spent several years living in Charlotte, North Carolina for Arvid's work. Mary's desire to serve others continued, as she served as Relief Society President in the ward they attended. During this time, she would travel back and forth from North Carolina to Idaho to tend to the needs of her family and grandchildren. Wherever she lived, service in the gospel and to her family was the center of her life. After retirement, Mary and Arvid returned to Blackfoot. Having met in the mission field, they were thrilled to once again serve a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Only this time as companions in the Oakland, California Mission, where they served in the mission office. Mary served as the secretary to the Mission President. She quickly grew to love the young Elders and Sisters serving with them in the Bay area, and because of her loving nature, Mary quickly became a "mission mom" to these young missionaries. Throughout her life Mary served in numerous capacities within the church unselfishly, always placing herself last due to the joy and happiness she felt in the service of others. She was never comfortable having attention cast on herself, but was happiest when bringing joy to others. She always had a smile on her face and was very cheerful. Her love of the Lord was evident through her service to others. Mary is survived by her husband Arvid of 55 years, her 7 children and 31 grandchildren, and two brothers and one sister. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, older Sister, Norma Jean and older brother, Douglas. Funeral services for Mary Ellen Olson Jensen will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Rose Ward Chapel with a viewing at 10:00 AM. An additional viewing will be held Friday evening, January 21, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Hawker Funeral Home. Interment will follow the services at the Groveland Cemetery.