Jensen Verl W. Jensen Verl W. Jensen, 88 passed away peacefully December 10, 2022 at the Willows Assisted Living Center in Blackfoot, Idaho. Verl was born February 9, 1934 in Moore Idaho to Walter B. Jensen and Adabelle Wheeler Jensen. Verl grew up on a ranch located on Champaine Creek near Arco, and loved the ranch life. He attended school in Arco, Idaho and graduated Salutatorian in 1953. Continuing his education at Ricks College. Verl married Shirley Cummings on July 30, 1953 they had two children, Allen and Deanna. They were married for 31 years. They moved to Nampa then Riverside, Idaho where they ran stores with other family members. Continuing his education they moved to Pocatello, Idaho. After graduation Verl took a position in Colusa, California as a Probation Officer. Later he was a Probation Officer in Globe, Arizona. Then worked construction in Mesa, Arizona and Idaho. Upon returning to Blackfoot, he worked at CAL Ranch for many years. Verl married Ruth Thompson in November, 1984. She had 5 children but only 1 living at home, Tony Cortes. They had another boy, Kevin. They were later divorced. After retiring Verl moved to Bancroft, Idaho and as his health was fading, he moved back to Blackfoot longing to live the ranch life of his youth. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Willows along with Susan, Chantelle and Stacey from Salmon Valley Hospice for their great care. He is preceded in death by his Parents, brother Vernon, son Kevin and First Wife Shirley. He is survived by an uncle Darrel (Carma), children Allen (Chris), Deanna (Leonard) Decker and Tony (Melissa) Cortes, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Hawker Funeral Home with a viewing an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
