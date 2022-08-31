Albert Jobe Jobe Albert O. Jobe, 78, of Blackfoot, passed away, October 17, 2021 at Bingham Memorial Hospital. Albert was born August 25, 1943 in Vernal, Utah to Boyce Andrew Jobe and Winona Bishop. Albert grew up on the family farm in Roosevelt, Utah and attended schools there. On December 30, 1968 he married Bonnie Mae Haddon in Elko, Nevada. Albert and Bonnie raised their family in the Salt Lake City area before moving to Blackfoot in July of 1984. Albert worked for the Kennecott Mine in Utah until moving to Blackfoot. He then worked for Nonpareil until his retirement. Albert enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and anything he could do with his hands. He loved woodworking and welding. He was also an excellent cook. Albert is survived by his companion of 20+ years, Karen Townsend; daughter, Melissa Jobe of Blackfoot; adopted daughters, Edith Mae Jobe of Oregon, and Amara Vandersys of Blackfoot; stepchildren, Doyle Wilcox, Dan Wilcox, Dennis Wilcox, and Don Wilcox; brother, Richard Jobe; 20 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; stepchildren, Doug Wilcox, Kim Scott, and Erla Haywood; his parents; and siblings, Arthur Jobe, Boyce Allen Jobe, Nona Jobe, and Mava Jobe. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.