Johnson Lillian Johnson Lillian Johnson, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 14, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Lillian was born April 28, 1935, in Mud Lake, Idaho, to Daniel Wesley Lowe and Loveda Butte Lowe. She was 4th born of 18 children. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Roberts High School. On December 12, 1953, she married Bobby Johnson in Idaho Falls, Idaho, after a courtship that started after Bobby spotted her at a local dance and told his brother he was going to "marry that girl." Lillian and Bobby made their home in Basalt where they raised five children. Lillian worked and retired from the Firth School District lunch program where she was a cook for 20 years. She loved working at the schools and had a reputation and a nickname of "The Bread Lady" for her delicious bread she baked daily. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and very much loved doing temple work. She enjoyed crocheting, watching old westerns, word searches, and especially spending time with family, including the occasional camp out or road trip. She always looked forward to any family get-togethers, including the monthly luncheons with her brothers and sisters, as well as playing bingo every Wednesday at the Senior Center with her sisters and daughter and occasionally other family members that would join them. Lillian is survived by her son and daughters, Ronald (Melodie) Johnson of Meridian, ID; Kristina Dial of Shelley, ID; Barbara (Robert) Pratt and Sarah (Steve) Warner, both of Blackfoot, ID; and Sheila (Todd) Berry of Idaho Falls, ID; brother and sisters, Dennie (Vickie) Lowe of Ammon, ID; Donna Justesen of Idaho Falls, ID; Sally Sheer of Iona, ID; Lynda Judy of Ammon, ID; Peggy Judy of Idaho Falls, ID; Sherry (Jon) Bengtson of FL; Vicki (Garrett) Van Tussenbroek of CA; Hope (John) Watson of UT; 13 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bobby Johnson; brothers, Leon Lowe, Max Lowe, and Robb Lowe; daughter-in-law, Pam Johnson; son-in-law, James Dial; and 6 infant siblings. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with President Brian McBride officiating. The family will visit with family and friends from 9-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Shelley, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.