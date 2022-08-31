Blane Jones D. Jones Blane D. Jones, 63, of Blackfoot, passed away peacefully at his apartment on Sunday, August 15, 2021 following a courageous 11 month battle with cancer. He has returned to his heavenly home, shared a joyous reunion with his parents and sister and is free from the challenges of mortal life. He was born on October 24, 1957 in Malad City, Idaho. Blane was the last of four children born to John and Ilean Jones. He enjoyed a close association with his family throughout his life. In May 1960, Blane and his family moved to Blackfoot where he spent most of his life. He also lived in Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Boise and Jackson Hole. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Blane had many different and interesting jobs during his lifetime. He worked at the East Idaho Auto Auction, Spudnik Equipment Company, Bonneville Blue Print, Schwan's Home Delivery, The Morning News, Idaho Division of Highways, Basic American Foods and Bureau of Land Management. Blane was a beloved son, amazing brother, good uncle, loyal friend and wonderful person. He touched the lives of many people and will be deeply missed. Blane enjoyed all sports and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Bears. One of his favorite trips was traveling from Washington, D.C. to Blackfoot with his brother. He was able to attend five major league baseball games in Cleveland, Detroit, St. Louis, Denver and Wrigley Field in Chicago. He spent his final two months watching the NBA Playoffs, Summer Olympics and Major League Baseball with his brother. Blane lived an active lifestyle, loved being outdoors and enjoyed riding his motorcycles. He liked being around people, was a kind man, easy going, had a positive attitude and was a hard worker. He also spent several years helping care for his parents during their illnesses. Blane is survived by his sister, Jackie (Chuck) Graham, Idaho Falls; a brother, Cary Jones, Blackfoot; a niece, Jaimie (Cade) Rindfleisch, Idaho Falls, a nephew, Brandon (Summer) Jackman, Blackfoot and 11 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Ilean; a sister, Jaylene Walls; and his nephew, Russell Hill. Blane's wishes were to be cremated. A "Celebration of Life" for Blane will be held on Saturday, August 28 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Courthouse Square in Blackfoot. A graveside service and burial will be held in October at the Malad City Cemetery. Blane's family would like to thank the many co-workers, neighbors, friends and relatives who played an important part in his life. We also want to express our heartfelt gratitude and deep appreciation for the love, support, thoughts and prayers offered in our behalf during this difficult time. Our special thanks to the outstanding healthcare professionals and dedicated staff who provided compassionate and quality care to Blane, including: the Blackfoot Medical Center, Portneuf Cancer Center, Bingham Memorial Hospital and Alliance Home Health & Hospice in Pocatello. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.