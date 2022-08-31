Jones Lila Isabell Jones Lila Isabell Pubigee Jones, 91, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at her home in Blackfoot, surrounded by her family. Lila was born February 19, 1931 in Washakie, Utah, the daughter of Elias Pubigee and Alice Brown Pubigee. She was one of 13 children. She was a member of the Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lila spent her early life in Washakie Utah but lived her life in Blackfoot. She attended a one-room schoolhouse in Washakie and also attended school at the Bear River High School in Tremonton, Utah. Lila married Melvin Alex and they shared three children, Leonard Alex, Dennis Alex and Karen Alex Lyons. They later divorced but remained friends. Lila later married Robert Jones and they shared a son together, Kim Alex. They also divorced, but remained friends. She worked seasonal agricultural jobs such as sugar beets, potatoes and cherries. Lila was known for beautiful beadwork. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, quilting, beadwork and spending time with family. Lila is survived by her loving children, daughter Karen (Lee) Alex Lyons, sons Dennis (Karla) Alex and Kim Alex; sister Sandra Heaton; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her first and second husband; her parents and sisters Selma Matsaw, Gloria Valdez and Kathrine Pubigee; brothers Asel, Stanley, Alford, Delos-James, Archie, Aaron and David Pubigee. Lila's service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Blackfoot South LDS Stake Center, 900 Riverton Road (Corner of Wagon Wheel and Riverton Rd) in Blackfoot. A viewing will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2022 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue and again on Saturday at the church for an hour prior to services. Interment will be in the Washakie Cemetery near Portage, Utah at 3:30 p.m. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.