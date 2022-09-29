Jones Norma Jean Jones Norma Jean Wilcox Jones, 90, passed peacefully Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the Gables of Shelley Assisted Living. She was born January 7, 1932 in Shelley, Idaho, the daughter of S. Melvin and Lena Wilcox. She was the second of four children, Rhea, Norma, Marie, William. She was raised most of her life in the Blackfoot area where she graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1950. She was a cheerleader for four years, active in many clubs and graduated salutatorian of her class. On June 9, 1950 she married her sweetheart Eugene "Gene" Jones in the Idaho Falls Temple. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she served in many callings throughout her life. Norma and her husband owned Gene Westcott Oil Company and then purchased and operated May's Flowers and Music for over 25 years. After selling the flower shop, Norma and Gene enjoyed spending the winters in Arizona and summers in Idaho. They enjoyed traveling with family, golfing, fishing trips to the coast but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren supporting their many sporting events and musical and dance performances. She was so proud to attend their high school and college graduations. Norma is survived by her sons, Greg (Ilene) Jones of McCall, ID, Layne (Jeannine) Jones of Draper, UT, and daughter Shelley (Michael) Harris of Blackfoot, ID. Seven grandchildren; Nicolle (Brett) Gleason, Brett (Kristin) Jones, Tyson (Samantha) Jones, Landon (Kimberly Adamson) Jones, Megan (Jordan) Harmon, Jennifer (Shane Forrest) Davis, Matthew (Addie Jo) Harris. Twelve great grand children and her brother William Wilcox of Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene Jones, her parents, two sisters and an infant child. The family will meet with family and friends at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Hawker Funeral Home 132 S. Shilling Ave. Blackfoot, ID. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday October 4, 2022. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
