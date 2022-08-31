Kaiser Teresa Renee Kaiser Teresa Renee Kaiser, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on October 27, 2021 Teresa was born on June 28, 1961 in Spokane Washington. She graduated Minico High School in 1979. Later she studied business and accounting at Phillips Junior College, graduating with a degree in accounting in 1993. As a single mother, she was very proud of that accomplishment. She didn't follow her degree however, instead she followed her heart. She found that she truly wanted to take care of the ones she loved the most. A devoted mother and grandmother, she raised a family, and was caretaker for her father, Jack, and her sister, Jyle. She was the strongest, kindest woman to many people in her life, and she will be dearly missed. Teresa enjoyed spending time with family, sight seeing, watching elk during season, and last but not least, she was very accomplished at crafting and scrapbooking. She won many ribbons at the state fair. Teresa loved sports. She could always be seen cheering on her children and grandchildren at football, softball, baseball, and soccer games. She was an avid fan of the Pittsburg Steelers . Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, Cheryl (Dickson) Strauss and Jack Strauss; brothers Daryl and Blaine; and sisters Jyle and Leilani. Teresa was survived by her three children, Sharla, Derek, and Kearstin and fourteen grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, December 3, 2021 at 792 N 1090 E in Goshen, Idaho, 83274. The family is under the care of the Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.