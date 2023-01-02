Katseanes Rodonna Katseanes Rodonna Katseanes 91 passed away on December 26, 2022. She was living at the Barber Station assisted living center in Boise, Idaho at the time of her death. She was born on March 21, 1931 to Wilbert and Eunice Cammack at her grandparent's home in Pocatello, Idaho. She is the oldest of four children. In her personal history she wrote, "so many of my fun memories are from the olden days before electric stoves and indoor bathrooms." She lived her first four years in Pingree, the next eight years in Riverside and the rest of her life in Blackfoot. She loved her home in Groveland where she lived for 60 years. In 1948 she entered Utah State University and attended for two years. In 1951 she married Ted Katseanes (deceased) in the Logan Temple. In the next eight years she had six children. She was devoted to her family and routinely woke up at 4:00am to keep up with the cleaning, cooking and laundry. After her youngest child was born, she substituted at the High School and Junior High School in Blackfoot and later taught at Southgate Elementary School, Blackfoot Junior High School and Bonneville Jr. High School. After teaching several years with a provisional certificate she went back to college and in 1965 graduated with a BS Degree in Elementary Education. Rich and Tom joined Dad and farmed in Fort Hall, Winnemucca, Nevada and Hamer, Idaho. She always adapted to her circumstances with a positive attitude and worked hard to feed the crew and keep the books. Even though she was not athletic as a young person, she participated in all family activities and learned to water ski, snow ski, play tennis and golf. She also took art classes and became a proficient artist. She loved to travel especially with her ladies' club, a sister-in-law and three best friends. Rodonna was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints and maintained a strong testimony of the Savior throughout her life. She was a loving and caring person. She accepted everyone unconditionally and found happiness in helping others. She is survived by her children, Angella Grosely of Salt Lake City, UT; Richard (Debbie) Katseanes of Idaho Falls, ID; Tom (Kaye) Katseanes of Pocatello, ID; Alan (Kathleen) Katseanes of Boise, ID; daughter-in-laws, Lauri Katseanes of Boise, ID and Carol Crothers of Boise, ID; brother, Ward Cammack of Blackfoot, ID; 17 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbert and Eunice; her siblings, Farrell Cammack and Elaine Crawford; husband, Ted Katseanes; children, Kris Katseanes and John Katseanes. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Hawker Funeral Home. The Family will meet with friends from 12:30 to 2:00 prior to the funeral.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.