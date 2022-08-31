Kelsey Margaret "Maggie" Kelsey Margaret "Maggie" Adams Kelsey, beloved mother, wife, grandmother and friend, passed away on June 24,2022. She was born May 30, 1941, in Ogden, Utah. She grew up on a ranch on the east side of Bear Lake, Utah. There she worked alongside her parents and siblings, where she was involved with cooking for the hay men, caring for orphaned lambs, making hollyhock dolls, and truly loved the ranch life. She enjoyed water skiing on Bear Lake and riding her horse, Jimmy. She attended North Rich High School and Utah State University where she met her future husband, Larry Morgan Kelsey. Margaret married Larry Kelsey on March 23, 1962 in Logan, Utah, and later solemnized their marriage in Idaho Falls LDS Temple in 1966. They lived in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, and made their final home in Blackfoot, Idaho, where they raised their five children. They loved Blackfoot and their many wonderful friends. She loved her home in the Rose area where she was known for raising a beautiful garden which she used for her hobby of canning and making wonderful jams and jellies. Margaret especially loved Christmas and was known for her festive decorations. Larry and Margaret owned Valley Farm Center and later started River Valley Real Estate. Margaret exceled with her warm personality in many real estate transactions. She formed long lasting friendships with many of her clients that lasted a lifetime. Margaret enjoyed watching her sons play on local sports teams and attended horse shows with her daughters. She loved her seven grandchildren and supported their various activities and was very involved with their lives. She loved to teach them how to cook and garden. Margaret loved the outdoors and especially loved Yellowstone Park and the Grand Tetons where she took her children and grandchildren on many adventures always looking for grizzly bear. Margaret and Larry were faithful members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day saints where Larry served as the first bishop of the Rose 2nd ward. She held many positions such as Relief Society President. Margaret and Larry loved serving the members of Rose 2nd ward and found great pleasure in serving members of the community. She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry, brother Robert Adams, and parents Allan and Helen Adams. She is survived by her sisters Nancy Adams, Jane Kennedy, brother Bill Adams, her five children, their spouses, and seven grandchildren. Suzanne Acevedo (Daniel, Alexis, and Katie), Kari Martin (Cory, Mitch and Emily, Hannah, Ben, and Abbie), Chris, Scott, and Ryan (Shayla, Karsyn, and Brooke). A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 30, 6pm-8pm, at The Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, Idaho, and the funeral will be held on Friday, July 1, at the Rose LDS church at 11 am. The family wishes to thank the Rose 2nd ward for helping with the funeral service.