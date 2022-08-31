Kerbs Richard "Dick" Lee Kerbs We celebrate a life well lived as we announce the passing of Richard Lee Kerbs (Dick), at the age of 83, on July 14th, 2021. Dick was a successful and hard-working farmer, an avid and adventurous outdoorsmen, and a sensitive man of faith who never turned down an opportunity to tell those in his life he loved them. Dick attracted many friends throughout his life with his witty sense of humor and his ability to see the good in every person he encountered. His optimism and joy for life was infectious. Dick was born on October 21st, 1939 to Hulda and Jake Kerbs in Rupert, Idaho. Dick was a life-long and open-minded learner who greatly valued education. He graduated with a degree in Agricultural Education from the University of Idaho in 1959, after serving as student body president. Dick was a charitable and caring person who was never boastful of his many contributions to the University of Idaho, including receiving the charter for Idaho Alpha of Farmhouse and serving on the University of Idaho Alumni Association. Dick had an innovative and entrepreneurial spirit, starting several successful agricultural and financial businesses throughout his career. In 1965, Dick and Sim Johnston were the first to lease ground from the Shoshone Bannock Tribe on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation. Dick also founded Russet Chemical Company, Tepee Potato Company, Black Foot Flying Service Computerized Farming and Echo West. In his career, he was honored by Jaycees as the Outstanding Young Man of America in 1967 and awarded one of the four Outstanding Young Farmers in the USA in the same year. Dick was elected to the Chamber of Commerce in Blackfoot Idaho in 1970 and went on to establish a successful financial advising firm in Boise, Idaho after farming for 28 years. Dick married the love of his life, Patty Kerbs, on December 28th 1958. Dick saw Patty's picture in the local paper and knew that she was "the one". Their 61 years together were filled with love, respect, amazing adventures and true partnership. You rarely saw Dick without Patty or Patty without Dick. It is providing great comfort and peace to Dick's family knowing they are together in Heaven. He is survived by children Wendy (Kim) Derricott, (Alexandria, MN); Rick Kerbs (Pateros, WA); Scott Kerbs (Shana) (Kuna, ID) and Mike Kerbs (Jodi) (Vancouver, WA); grandchildren Megan, Katie, Blake, Dylan, Madeline, Ellie and Avarey; and great-grandchildren Tristan, Callie, and Quinn. Dick's extended family includes: Arlene (Bob) Jones, (Twin Falls, ID); Robert (Judy)Kerbs, (Aurora, CO); Leonard Kerbs, (Twin Falls, ID) Judi Kerbs Baxter, (Twin Falls, Id). Additionally, twelve nieces and nephews who considered Uncle Dick an amazing and gracious man. Dick read these words at the funeral of his lifelong best friend, Gerry Christensen: "May you always walk in sunshine and God's love around you flow, for the happiness you gave us no one will ever know." Nothing rings more true, and we know these two are laughing over a card game together right now. A Celebration of Life is being planned for Spring of 2022. In remembrance of Richard Kerbs, the family requests that donations be made to the Dick and Patty Kerbs College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Scholarship Endowment at the University of Idaho. Online at bit.ly/givekerbs or to a charity of your choice.