King Normagene King Normagene Alta Heitschmidt was born to Hattie and Nelson Heitschmidt in their farmhouse in Forgan, Oklahoma on May 3, 1926. Normagene or Gene, as she was later called, was the 7th of 8 children. She grew up during the depression and in the middle of the dustbowl, but she always had fond memories of her time spent on the farm. It was there she learned about hard work and frugality, but more importantly how family came first. She was proud of the fact she was valedictorian of her graduating class of 10 students. She married one of her classmates, James "Jim" King after he returned from WW11 in 1946. Immediately after their marriage, Gene and Jim moved from Oklahoma to Idaho where Jim's parents had located earlier. At the College of Idaho in Caldwell, Idaho, Jim earned his degree while she worked and supported him. After graduation Jim took a job with Chevron Chemical. In 1954 Jim and Gene welcomed their daughter, Jan, and Gene became a stay-at-home mom. During Jim's career they lived in five states. She always reminisced about how she enjoyed moving around and meeting new people, many of which were still on her Christmas card list years later. Gene was very artistic and a talented seamstress. She made all of her and Jan's clothes for many years. After her twin granddaughters were born in 1981, she loved sewing them matching clothes for every occasion. She also enjoyed writing poetry, crafting, and was extremely good at making something cute out of practically nothing. Her pies were outstanding, especially the pecan. Gene also loved music and singing in the church choir. She and Jim were faithful members of the United Methodist Church their entire married life. Her faith was an especially important part of her life. She and Jim settled in Pocatello, Idaho in their later years to be closer to Jan's family. After Jim's death in 1997, Gene lived on her own until moving to Copper Summit Assisted Living in 2015. She spent her final years happily living there under the loving care of the facility, On August 6, 2021, Gene entered the gates of heaven to be with Jim. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. She had a deep, and abiding love for her family. Gene is survived by her daughter, Jan Simpson, granddaughters, Brooke (Cleve) Colson, and Brandi (Kurt) Wolsborn, great grandchildren, Cooper, Vera, Bridger, and Sawyer. She was predeceased by her parents, siblings, and her son-in-law, Steve Simpson. Many thanks to all her caregivers at Copper Summit, and Dr. LaVonne Mills and staff at Heritage Home Health and Hospice who provided her with such loving and quality care. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 18, at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church in Blackfoot, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Jason Lee UMC or a favorite charity. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.