Kuta, Alan T. Aug 17, 2023

Alan T. Kuta, 76, longtime Pocatello resident, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

He was born February 24, 1947 in Pocatello to Aloysius "Al" Kuta and Donna Kuta. He graduated from Pocatello High School in 1966.

In 1967, he married Karen Ellett and they had their only child Michael, in 1968. They were later divorced.

In 1977 he married Susan Peterson. They remained married until his death.

Al had many different jobs during his lifetime, but playing and recording music was his passion. He was in many different bands, and greatly enjoyed the people he met and played music with.

Al was an avid fan of baseball and loved the Boston Red Sox. He loved all animals and had many beloved cats and dogs during his lifetime.

Survivors include his wife, Susan Kuta, Pocatello: son, Michael "Mike" Kuta, Pocatello; first wife, Karen Burks, Payson Arizona; lifelong friend, Jeannie Layne, and all his extended music family.

The family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
