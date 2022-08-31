Anita Löf (Taylor) Linnea Löf (Taylor) Anita Linnea Lof (Taylor) passed away peacefully on August 17, 2021, after living a life personified by "love." Anita was born in Kokkola, Finland, on August 30, 1935, to Suoma and Gunnar Jakobsson. Anita grew up in a beautiful seaside community on the western Finnish coast with her brother Sven and sisters, Marita, Amma and Christina. As a young girl, Anita was sent to live for a time with relatives in Sweden as her parents feared the ravages of WWII would penetrate the Finnish nation. As a young woman, Anita was introduced to Finnish missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and her life was forever changed. Anita moved to the United States in 1959 to live with the Larry Bodily family in Iona, Idaho, and eventually married a local young man, Loy Taylor. Loy and Anita lived in Rexburg, Idaho, where she taught the Finnish language to numerous young missionaries who had been called to serve in Finland. Eventually she moved to Blackfoot, Idaho, where she raised her children and worked for many years at the Bingham County Courthouse. Anita loved her children, friends, ward members and even strangers as she emulated her Savior in every aspect of her life. When her marriage to Loy ended, Anita returned to Finland, met her high school boyfriend, Bertell "B" Lof, and they were married. "B" had a gentle and kind heart—similar to Anita—and they shared a wonderful life together until "B" passed away from cancer. Anita returned to the United States to spend time with her children and grandchildren, living first in Utah and then in Meridian, Idaho. Anita loved to bake Finnish breads, was an expert knitter who leaves behind many heart-felt, knitted gifts and will forever be remembered for her unconditional love toward others. We will also remember a lot of laughs we shared with Anita because of her delightful sense of humor. Anita was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bertell, her sister, Marita, and her daughter, Jennifer Taina. Anita is survived by her children John Taylor (Mary), Tina Mattson (John), Timothy Taylor (Jennifer), Tanya Taylor, James Taylor, and her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Anita will be buried in the Iona Idaho Cemetery.