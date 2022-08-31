Lamprecht Lyle Lamprecht Lyle F. Lamprecht, 66, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 at Bingham Memorial Hospital, of an apparent heart attack. Lyle was born June 18, 1955 to Emil and Katharina Goeller Lamprecht in Blackfoot, Idaho. As a lifetime resident of Blackfoot, Lyle attended schools in Snake River and graduated with the class of 1973. He had fond memories of learning to water ski in the Peoples Canal while being pulled by a truck along the canal bank. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in the Arizona Tempe mission. On April 13, 1979, Lyle married DeAnna Warren in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with two wonderful children. Lyle served in the bishopric and as a high priest group leader, but he especially enjoyed serving in the nursery (mostly because of the snacks). He served the young men as a scout leader. Lyle was known for always taking his friends and widow friends out to lunch and shopping. He was one of the kindest and most compassionate men in the community. There was no such thing as a stranger in Lyle's life. He went out of his way to make the acquaintance of the people he met. In his youth, he milked cows and worked on the farm. He worked his entire adult life at Basic American Foods, retiring in 2019 after 43 years as a packaging mechanic. Lyle loved to go fishing with his brothers and nephews. He also enjoyed making homemade root beer, doughnuts and ice cream. He was well known for his apple press and making cider and then sharing it with neighbors and friends. He loved camping and boating with his family and caring for his chickens and giving away the eggs. Lyle is survived by his wife, DeAnna Lamprecht of Blackfoot; children Chelsey (Matthew) Little of Hayden Idaho and Tanner (Christina) Lamprecht of Idaho Falls; his brother Elmer Lamprecht and sister Linda (Gary) Larsen, all of Blackfoot; and 3 grandchildren, Addyson, Charlotte and Niles. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings Emil Jr., Ray, Max, Philipp and an infant brother. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Blackfoot West Stake Center. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Hawker Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfunerahome.com.